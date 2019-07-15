Northbound traffic moves along Sandario Road — a corridor that some government and business leaders see as a logical route for Interstate 11. Residents of Avra Valley and Picture Rocks have voiced strong opposition.
Tucson should fund its own deseg efforts
Re: the July 6 article “State owes TUSD $8.5M after judge says tax on homeowners is illegal.”
Good for Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Legislature for trying to make Tucsonans pay for their school district’s desegregation costs and for trying to avoid spreading the burden of this local taxation to residents in other parts of our state.
Where is the fairness in making Lake Havasu residents pay for desegregating Tucson’s schools? Of course, this controversy invites attention to Tucson’s problem of attempting to desegregate a school district that is 70% or more Latino. The pawns here are the few remaining students who are not members of today’s four official U.S. minorities; they get redistributed in what is and will continue to a forlorn effort to desegregate. Special Master Hawley has a job for as long as he wants it.
James Stewart
Foothills
Trump is everything we teach our kids not to be
Re: the July 5 cartoon by Robert Swaim.
I struggle with the truth that our current president embodies everything we teach our children and our grandchildren not to be. Never accepting and acknowledging blame, always blaming others, name-calling, bullying, lying, self-aggrandizement. A man who has never read a book because he is too busy with more important things.
Claims he was top of his class in college, without allowing his transcript to be viewed. I am struck with the thought that he represents the Seven Deadly Sins of humanity. Daily our news outlets list the times he has lied to the nation, to other nations, with every word he utters. How do we put an end to this? Can we afford to wait two more years while the rest of the world laughs at us, while we pay for his golf trips and the trips of his family members? Wake up to the scam, people. We are being taken.
Bette Cochefski
East side
Trump promotes peace and economic growth
It appears that John Lennon’s song “Give Peace a Chance” is being ignored by many in America. President Trump is trying a different approach to dealing with international issues. How have the last four presidents dealt with Putin, Kim, and in Iran? Appeasing dictators does not work! Europe did it in WWII with Hitler, and it bit us in the butt. Sanctions seem to be working in Iran and North Korea so far. Our president has had European nations increase their contributions to NATO by $100 billion.
He has created an economic boom not seen in 50 years, yet Democratic candidates act like we are in a depression. Trump has done many things to improve America — too many to mention here. Imagine what our president could have achieved with help from Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats.
Walter Beecher
Foothills
So-called billionaire
wants your cash
I often get telephone calls from people soliciting money to help fund Trump’s run for a second term. Now understand, I am not poor, but by being thrifty all my life, I am able to live comfortably on a schoolteacher’s retirement pay. I find it ridiculous for Trump’s minions to hustle money for a person who claims his personal wealth is in the neighborhood of $3 billion.
I say to Donald Trump, go fund yourself. Oooh, I hope I spelled that correctly.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
All parties tarnished by border disgrace
Surely the conditions and treatment of migrants at our southern border qualify as crimes against humanity. To where may we turn for amelioration and prosecution, since it appears that all three branches of our government are complicit?
Steve Morrison
Midtown
Wildlife and humans
will suffer if I-11 is built
As a citizen of Tucson, I am deeply worried about the effects of the I-11 highway proposed by the local officials. With more traffic and more pollution, animals and people will suffer from an increase in noise and loss of homes — mainly for animals. As a wildlife defender, I hope that we can drop the project and save the Sonoran Desert from more pollution and traffic.
Jacob Richards
East side
Winterhaven
should know better
Re: the July 7 article “Residents dispute Winterhaven’s rule on watering grass.”
It seems most of the homeowners in Winterhaven are ignorant of the fact that fresh drinking water is a limited resource. They are draining the valuable water aquifers dry so their neighborhood can look pretty. Talk about screwed-up priorities. We live in the desert, people. Try reading current events about water droughts all over the world, including the USA.
Philip Lynch
Sahuarita
Paternity
is fatherhood
Re: the July 7 article “No opinion column will change the ethics of abortion.”
I enjoyed reading the op-ed. It was incomplete in the role of the man involved in the abortion question. The op-ed asked if we can agree that the man has a voice in the question of abortion. We should also ask if we can agree that the man has a responsibility to the child who is brought into this world. We have the science to identify the man and the court systems to make that male financially responsible for up to 18 years of that child’s life. If the mother is being told that she is going to be held responsible to raise the child, then the father must be a positive part of that equation.
Dan Williams
Vail
Homosexuality
and social bonding
Re: the July 7 article “LGBTQ info could be in new TUSD curriculum for sex ed.”
Humans in every culture and our distant cousins in the primate world (e.g., monkeys, chimpanzees) engage in same-sex activities. Additionally about 2% of children will be born inter-gendered all around the world. The stability of these numbers suggests there is a group survival advantage encoded in our genes.
Humans are ultra-social, meaning we collaborate with non-related humans for advantage. We are not eusocial like ant or bee colonies with identical genes. Neither God nor Darwin make junk, something I can say as a secondary Sunday school teacher for 12 years and as a scientist. And, yes there were gay and bi kids years ago, just not “visible.” Fifty-five years ago in western Kansas, I was dating a girl in junior high, and having sex with the preacher’s son in our junior high Sunday school, hiding that then. Now, I realize the “two spirits” were gifts as a scientist, clinician, and leader. I am married to the man I love.
Dennis Embry
Northeast side
Men do have a voice; they often use it too late
Re: the July 7 article “No opinion column will change the ethics of abortion.”
McConnell makes a good point about abortion: opinion columns will never change anyone’s mind. He asks pro-choice folks to concede on two points: that Planned Parenthood does not receive federal funding and that men have a voice in abortion decisions.
Regarding the former, pro-choicers have already compromised on this point. Planned Parenthood provides a wide range of potentially lifesaving healthcare services to men and women. It does not use federal funding for abortions.
Regarding the latter, I am happy to say that men do have a voice. Unfortunately, they often use it too late. The time to for men to use their voices is before sex. It may be awkward, it may be inconvenient, and it may dampen the mood. But inconvenience is nothing compared to what a woman must go through with an unwanted pregnancy. Men shouldn’t wait to use their voices after ceding control of their genetic material.
Alison Jones
Midtown