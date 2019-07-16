Tucson needs more ‘Bike Ranch’ ideas
I’m writing this letter to express my support for the proposed Bike Ranch. Tucson needs more of this sort of thinking.
I recently read that of 43 cosmopolitan areas studied, Tucson ranked 43rd in recovery from the sub-prime meltdown. I built an expensive home in 2007 that, 12 years later, is worth 75% of what it appraised for then. Saguaro Park has expressed no opposition to the proposal, and that should be all anyone needs to know. The restaurant/bar on the corner of Escalante and Old Spanish Trail has more impact on traffic, night lighting, animal habitat considerations, and noise pollution than the Bike Ranch could possibly generate. I am a cyclist and I ride in Saguaro National Park East frequently. I’d appreciate experiencing more bikes and fewer cars, and I’m pretty sure all the squashed critters that are run over by cars in the park each year would agree.
Doug Miller
East side
Tired of how the media defines a ‘conservative’
Re: the July 6 article “Why American conservatism has quietly collapsed.”
I adamantly disagree with Mr. Zakaria’s article on the basis of simple logic. He celebrates a welfare state that is unsustainable, and can potentially destroy this country. Meteoric rises in economies have historically led to economic ruin, Nazi Germany and Japan are two examples.
If one cannot afford welfare programs, then responsible leaders will not propose them. Welfare programs make us less self-reliant and free. I am tired of journalists citing Ronald Reagan as an example of a conservative, because during his administration the federal deficit first began to skyrocket out of control. He was a great orator, but so was Hitler. Despite his speeches, he was not a conservative. A true conservative wants slow, responsible growth and its citizens to be self-sufficient. Only then, can a person rise to their potential.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Sen. McSally, choose integrity over career
Dear Sen. McSally, Thank you for your service to our country. Please explain to me your support of President Trump. You are more aware than almost anyone about the abuse of power in the most intimate ways. As a physician, I have worked with many victims over the years. You are aware that the president stands accused by some 17 women and counting. You know that he holds a carrot and stick approach to each of these women. They will get a decent sum of money if they stay quiet. If they choose not to do that, they will be in court for the rest of their lives and likely go bankrupt in the process. We understand that not supporting the president is possibly the kiss of death (pun intended) for your career. The choice appears to be your career versus your integrity.
Robert Beren
Foothills
Letter railing against ‘socialists’ confusing
Re: the July 7 letter “No to Dem socialists.”
Does the writer return her social security check to the government upon receipt? Refuse her Medicare benefits when needing health care? Use only private libraries? Never attend public schools? Doesn’t fly out of an airport? I could go on, but why?
Just wondering.
Beatrice (Bea) Cutler
Northwest side
Kudos to Tony Davis on mine information
Re: the July 7 article “Redactions obscure what Rosemont will do about reclamation.”
Thanks to Tony Davis for another excellent article on the proposed Rosemont Mine.
The redaction of so much information from the Hudbay reclamation plan is disturbing and unprecedented for this type of mining project. Reclamation of such a large area including a large open pit is a bad joke. How will Hudbay reclaim over 50 cultural resource sites and hundreds of Native American burials. The United States Forest Service should be ashamed of withholding so much information from the residents of Southern Arizona who will be impacted by this mine project.
Peter Steere
West side
Tucson’s homeless deserve our attention
Today I watched a local TV news broadcast (KOLD 13) extolling the virtues of nurses volunteering to assist undocumented immigrants needing medical attention. While I don’t doubt the professionalism and compassion of these nurses, I do wonder why the same attitude and focus isn’t provided to the homeless citizens and military veterans needing the same professional and compassionate assistance. Just saying.
Bill Frasca
Oro Valley
Lady Liberty’s words ring hollow these days
Isn’t it ironic that at the Statue of Liberty, uplifting written words include “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Yet, we have thousands of potential immigrants huddled together at our border!
Arthur Smith
South side
Socialism, Communism have obvious differences
Re: the July 7 letter “No to Dem socialists.”
The writer seems strongly opposed to socialism, but surely this senior is very happy with her Social Security and Medicare. Ignorance in the way of differentiating between Socialism and Communism.
Hugo Wessels
Midtown
MAD spokesman is the perfect 2020 candidate
My mantra of late has been “I’ll vote for anyone but the POTUS.” That said, and with the news of “MAD Magazine” ceasing publication, we now have a perfect contender for the White House. The magazines spokesperson, Alfred E. Neuman, is now available, being a perfect 2020 candidate.
He’ll be able to pick up the pieces of what’s left of our government with his, “Who me worried?” attitude. Comedic sarcasm will definitely be needed.
John Foltz
Northeast side
LGBTQ indoctrination will leave kids confused
It appears the TUSD school board is using the Nancy Pelosi method: once the board adopts the new LGBTQ curriculum, you can find out what’s in it. What more do you need to know? If you want your children to be learning about math, history, and English grammar in an atmosphere not saturated with LGBTQ-friendly sex indoctrination and pronoun confusion, check out alternatives including home schooling.
Jane Orient
Midtown
2020 Dems need more realistic platforms
Twenty Democratic candidates running for president, promising programs ranging from free college for everyone, $1,000 monthly for all, student loan forgiveness, $100,000 home purchase incentive, and universal health care, present daunting options for voters.
As an Independent, I feel candidates are unrealistic in exemplifying programs that work in small countries, like Sweden, or in nations where free programs help to keep citizens in line and there is no “electorate.”
Let’s put egos and empty campaign promises aside and support a platform and a candidate who can defeat the current resident in the White House.
Let’s take on universal health care coverage, but not deny private supplements, as in Canada, Australia and much of Europe.
Let’s revise our immigration system and eliminate the human rights violations that exist today. We can’t do it all but maybe we can restore a little humanity to government policy and eliminate the racism and bigotry existing in our society today.
Sandra Beecher
Northwest side