Letters to the Editor

Why Republicans
should vote for Kelly
I am a registered Republican who cannot support Martha McSally. I will be voting for Mark Kelly. Let me tell you just a few of the many reasons why.
It has always frustrated me that Martha McSally rarely meets with her constituents — to me it signifies that she doesn’t seriously serve and represent Arizonans.
Once I mentioned that frustration to a McSally campaign worker: He said, “Martha isn’t a people person.”
“Not a people person” — let that sink in. She’s focused on gaining power in Washington, not on meeting Arizonans. Martha McSally represents an alarming trend in the Republican Party: a lack of empathy. We need a leader like Mark Kelly who listens and cares.
I’m still a registered Republican, but Donald Trump has virtually ruined the party. I’m wholeheartedly behind Mark Kelly. We need to bring decency back to this country and elect people who care about us.
I’m rooting for you, Mark.
Deborah Gaynes
East side
What has the UA done
about its track program?
Re: the Sept. 14. article “Twelve former UA athletes support claims of abusive, neglectful practices in track program.”
How has the University of Arizona responded as to how they will rectify the situation? What has UA done to help these students? It seems the UA has ignored the entire situation of their not-so-subtle intimidation and lack of action.
I suggest these student track athletes have grounds for a lawsuit against the UA track program, the coaches involved, and the UA administration.
Edward Jennings
Downtown
Steller wrong
on Honduras
Re: “Star investigation: US supports Honduran government that forces many to migrate as it protects drug trafficking.”
Tim Steller’s story suggested that Donald Trump’s support for the corrupt government of Honduras lead by Juan Orlando “JO” Hernandez, was the impetus for last year’s “migrant” caravans. The problem is that “JO” has been in power since 2014 when the exodus from Honduras began, and the Obama administration knew he was corrupt and supported him. Steller incorrectly asserted that in December 2019 at a Miami conference, Trump praised JO for stopping drug trafficking.
Trump said, “President Hernandez is working with the United States very closely.” He specifically mentioned getting cooperation from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador, meant in the context of newly signed asylum deals. In October 2019, Trump’s DOJ convicted JO’s brother Tony Hernandez on federal cocaine trafficking charges. The caravans of 2019 consisted of people from Honduras and throughout Central America, many who fled from poverty. Many made unsubstantiated asylum claims. Trump halted that invasion.
David Burford
Northwest side
Look to Taiwan
for COVID strategies
While there is evidence of a progressive decrease in weekly deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Arizona, there are lessons that can be learned from Taiwan. Lai Ching-te, the vice president of Taiwan, was trained in epidemiology at Johns Hopkins and applied that knowledge to the island nation with a population of nearly 24 million people.
As of this week, they have had only seven deaths from this virus. Meanwhile, Arizona reports over 5,300 deaths from our estimated state population of 7.2 million. Their culture is supportive of mutual respect and respect for the government, such that the use of masks and social distancing has been carried out for months.
One key lesson has been that of enforced quarantine of those who test positive and their contacts. Our laws and procedures in Arizona are sloppy and weak in comparison. With better laws, coupled with firm enforcement and wider testing and compliance, we can do better.
John Hughes
Northeast side
Trump’s actions show
he cares about troops
The Arizona Daily Star’s David Fitzsimmons regurgitated quotes from a story published by liberal-biased, Donald Trump-hating The Atlantic magazine. The story quoted “unnamed sources” as hearing Trump, while on a 2018 trip to France, refer to soldiers buried at a WWII cemetery as being “losers” and suckers.” However, numerous “named” sources on that trip like John Bolton (no fan of Trump) and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Zach Fuentes, who were in discussions with Trump about the cemetery visit, adamantly deny The Atlantic’s story.
A writer at The Atlantic called for an end to the Nobel Peace Prize because Trump has been nominated for it because of his Middle East peace deals. If Fitzsimmons were to put his disdain for Trump aside, which has been on display almost daily for four years in his politically partisan mean-spirited cartoons, he would realize that Trump cares a lot for veterans and our troops. Which he has shown in the form of more equipment, military pay increases, bringing them home, no wars and expanded private medical care for veterans.
Regina Fairway
East side
PCC board could use
sensitivity training
The Pima Community College Board of Governors’ last meeting on Sept. 9 was an eye-opener! The meeting dispelled what we’ve all been taught about education teaching us to overcome prejudice and instilling the belief that we are all equal. Board members Maria Garcia and Luis Gonzales, the only two minority members, received unmitigated and sometimes subtle treatment by the board chair, Demion Clinco, his board colleagues and Chancellor Lee Lambert.
As one example of the bias, board member Meredith Hay was referred to as “Dr. Hay” and board member Mark Hanna was referred to as “Mr. Hanna,” while board member Garcia was referred to as “Maria” and board member Gonzales was referred to as “Luis.” Moreover, Ms. Garcia, performing her statutory obligations, raised questions during the meeting and was attacked by Dr. Hay for questioning the chancellor.
Aren’t all board members duly elected to represent their constituents? I think board members and the chancellor might benefit from some sensitivity training and learning their statutory responsibilities.
Barbara Benjamin
Foothills
Climate-change denial has no place in Tucson
The West is on fire. The climate crisis is not a faraway event: It is here, it is now and immediate action is critical. Many of our leaders agree.
The Climate Reality Project, Baja Arizona Chapter (based in Tucson) commends Mayor Romero and the Tucson City Council for their unanimous, bold decision to adopt a climate emergency declaration. This historic action sets a goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, and as a key component focuses on social justice.
My group looks forward to working with community leaders to build a healthy, resilient, and vibrant clean energy economy that works for all of us. The most successful cities are bringing everyone into the transformation. It is past time to move away from dirty energy.
We have much work to do, but together, we can address the climate crisis.
Carol Fiore
Northwest side
Cazares-Kelly grasps voter suppression issue
Recently I listened to the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson candidates’ forum for Pima County recorder. Candidates were asked how to assure voters that suppressing voter turnout will not happen in Pima County. Benny White cautioned Pima County residents to cast aside internet information about voter suppression. He stated, “We have laws in Arizona that protect voters. We don’t suppress voters.”
Gabriella Cazares-Kelly replied, “I wildly disagree. Voter suppression tactics are here.” She said the Arizona state Legislature proposing that P.O. boxes be unacceptable for voters’ addresses targets rural and tribal communities for disenfranchisement. She explained voter ID laws are pushed to disenfranchise rural voters living up to two hours away from the closest Motor Vehicle Division office who would then have to wait in line to get an ID. Gabriella Cazares-Kelly is a passionate advocate for voter accessibility. She has my vote.
Kay Davis
Southwest side
110-foot TEP poles
a blight on entire city
The headline of an otherwise informative article, “UA-residents beefed-up power line will spoil our views” misses the point. These industrial 110-foot poles will spoil the view of all who travel this entrance from the airport into Tucson. The preservation of Chicago’s lakefront “forever open, clear and free” benefited the entire city, not just its lakefront properties, and the removal of massive advertisements from Speedway benefited Tucson as a whole, not just its businesses along the thoroughfare.
As a member of the Sam Hughes Neighborhood Association Committee on TEP Power Lines, I can vouch for our outreach to other residential neighborhoods. This is a citywide issue.
Joan Engel
Midtown
Go home, Donald
I have been working as a clinical psychologist here in Tucson for more than 30 years, working with people of all ages and backgrounds.
Donald Trump’s readiness to cry foul if he does not win the election reminds me of a bunch of kids playing street ball. He is like the insecure and petulant kid who threatens that if he isn’t allowed to win, he’ll take his ball and go home.
Please, Donald, take your ball and go home. We’ll get another one.
Wayne Satten
Foothills
Seize and auction
Trump’s properties
Starting in the 1950s, individuals sued the companies responsible for manufacturing and marketing cigarettes for damages related to the effects of smoking. In 1999 the Department of Justice sued the cigarette manufacturers and tobacco trade organizations claiming civil fraud and racketeering. In 2016 DOJ sued Volkswagen on behalf of the EPA for cheating on the emission testing.
President Trump’s intentional misleading of the American people regarding the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic was, as Michael Gerson pointed out, “denying Americans crucial information at the start of the pandemic,” very likely resulting in substantially higher numbers of Americans who died and/or became seriously ill.
The American people have the right and obligation to sue President Trump for damages caused by his malpractice. The damages sought should be the confiscation of all of his properties, worldwide. They could then be auctioned off with all of the receipts going to the U.S. Treasury to begin to pay down the national debt.
Robert Coapman
Sierra Vista
McSally is right
on A-10, China
As a retired attorney and judge, I am voting for Martha McSally for the U.S. Senate.
I find her a person of integrity and principles, a thoughtful person who thinks for herself, a hard worker, and one committed to the rule of law and equality of all before the law. Her care for all Arizonans and hard work are proven by ranking as the sixth most bipartisan senator, and tying for the most bills signed into law during her first year as a senator.
She helped save the A-10 with and its jobs and supports military preparedness. She also believes in bringing outsourced jobs back to the U.S. and ending our dependency on China for medical and high-tech-related items while simultaneously increasing manufacturing in the U.S.
We can all be proud of her, and she had proven she deserves our vote in these troubled times.
William Bontrager
Midtown
Our guy Carranza in NYC is tops
Re: the Sept. 18 article “Pima County tops 600,000 voters; tribe might not get early voting site.”
Thanks for the Tim Steller and Justin Sayers-authored article on Chancellor Richard Carranza, the mariachi who runs NYC’s mammoth school system. He’s among Tucson’s best to reach the big leagues. His schools educate a million students. He’s attacking entrenched segregation. Of course this Pueblo High grad has enemies. The right-wing New York Post dislikes him. So?
The Post said he “has no real talent.” Oh? He plays. He sings. He’s in the Mariachi Hall of Fame, forever. How long he lasts in the political fire of NYC, who knows? He’s our guy.
Ford Burkhart
Downtown
Done with pro sports
No more NFL, NBA, or MLB for me for awhile, or at least until the players finish their political antics. I don’t watch pro-sports to be subjected to player’s political demonstrations. Don’t even get me started on disrespecting our country’s flag and national anthem.
Jon Cooper
Marana
Voting for Trump
is voting for America
Re: the Sept. 18 letter “Baffled by those voting for Trump.”
In last Friday’s Arizona Daily Star Letters to the Editor, Mr. Carl Foster of Green Valley said he is baffled why any one would vote for President Trump. Republicans are not voting for Trump per se.
They are voting for: the Second Amendment, the next Supreme Court justice, the Electoral College and the republic we live in, police and order, the military and veterans who died for their country, the flag, secure borders, the right to praise God without fear, for every unborn soul, health care and keeping America great for all. What are you voting for?
Duane Huckleberry
Green Valley
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!