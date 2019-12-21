Letters to the editor

Where’d they go?
Remember when we would see all of those bumper stickers that said “Proud Arizona Democrat?” Where did they all go?
Tom Taylor
Oro Valley
Trump’s pernicious effect on America
A letter said the Trump administration is better for Americans. Really? Is it better that Republicans pushed through a deficit-busting tax cut that mostly benefits the big money boys? Is it good for Americans that Trump is denying food stamps to hungry people while he tries to deny people health care? What about destroying needed regulations that protect public health and safety?
It is scary that Trump spews false Russian propaganda that Ukraine interfered with our 2016 election. His servile obsession with Vladimir Putin seems to assist Putin’s goal of making Russia great again at our cost.
I belong to the “cult” of the Constitution and the rule of law. Trump says he can do anything and treats Congress as a less-than-equal branch of government. He should be ousted; however, Republicans worship power so much that they won’t ditch Trump until clinging to him puts their hold on power at risk.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Streetside violinist
was a holiday gift
Thanks to the person walking west on Greasewood Road, wearing a backpack, playing a violin before Thanksgiving. It was an unusual site and I loved it. I also want to thank the Arizona Daily Star for presenting the Storytellers Project Holiday Stories on Monday night, and Brother John’s restaurant for hosting the event. It, too, was unusual and our party of seven had a wonderful time. Tucson can be so cool!
Charlyn Newman
West side
Republicans consistent in defending president
In defending Trump, the Republicans are consistent. His abhorrent behavior is excusable, say his defenders, because the economy is good, the stock market is up, unemployment is down. Twenty-five Ukrainians died on the front lines as a result of Trump’s withholding congressionally approved military aid, but it was OK: The economy is good, the stock market is up, unemployment is down.
When Turkey slaughtered the Kurds because of Trump’s ill-advised decision to pull troops out of Syria, it was excusable: The economy is good, the stock market is up, unemployment is down. When children died due to Trump’s immigration policies, it was acceptable: The economy is good, the stock market is up, unemployment is down.
Native Alaskans are being forced to leave their homes due to sea level rise from climate change, but it’s OK: The economy is good, the stock market is up, unemployment is down. Republicans care only about money, the Constitution be damned.
Sharon Olbert
Northwest side
Gross hypocrisy
on impeachment
I just finished David L. Roll’s 600-page tome “George Marshall: Defender of the Republic,” published this year. He writes on Page 518, “As will be recalled, Marshall was convinced in August 1942 that FDR’s decision to invade North Africa by November, instead of waiting until 1943 to assault northwest France, was based on domestic political considerations — a desire to influence the midterm elections and a perceived need to ‘keep the people entertained.’”
FDR used our armed forces’ lives for “political considerations” and “the midterm elections?” How was FDR’s action not for “personal political benefit,” the charge against Trump?
Which is worse: FDR’s callous regard for human life or trying to get dirt on an opponent? I point this out to cast light on the gross hypocrisy of the current impeachment process and not to defend Trump.
All those who are so passionately convinced that Trump must be impeached need to step back and judge his behavior, foolish as it was, in comparison to the actions of past presidents.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Constitution
catches up to Trump
Republicans in Congress are not disputing the facts of the impeachment but excusing the president’s conduct in very dubious ways. They can’t deny his “quid pro quo” request to the president of Ukraine so they say all politicians do it. But even if true, all QPQs are not legal or constitutional. A senator may vote for a bill favored by a campaign donor but cannot demand money for his or her vote (cannot sell votes).
The Constitution has a clause limiting gifts to presidents as well. As to the other impeachment charge, they say that all presidents have defied congressional requests for records and testimony, which may be true in part, but Trump is the first to defy every request.
Finally they say let the people decide, but how do the voters make an informed decision if the election is tainted by Trump inviting outside interference again, as in 2016?
John Kuisti
West side
Critical juncture
for democracy
Our country is at a crucial point. What’s happening can’t simply be regarded as partisan politics. I ask that Sen. Martha McSally, Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema take seriously the erosion of our values, integrity and respect for the U.S. in the world as they decide their vote. Under Donald Trump our country is unrecognizable.
His leadership, or lack of, his disregard for national security, human dignity and the rule of law are egregious. His disrespect of Congress, regardless of party, is a breach with the design of our three party system. I urge Sen. McSally, Rep. O’Halleran and Sen. Sinema to vote to impeach and remove him from office. Our country is depending on my elected officials to exercise their oath and defend our democracy.
Lynden Kidd
North side
Trump associates
march off to prison
Does it matter that numerous Trump associates and campaign personnel have gone to jail or prison? George Papadopoulos briefly jailed, Michael Flynn escaped sentencing for cooperation with Mueller. Paul Manafort in prison, Michael Cohen in prison, Roger Stone to be sentenced as well as Rick Gates.
Two of Rudy Giuliani’s associates are under arrest.
Is this the new normal for elections and politicians?
Jim Waldo
Green Valley
‘Dueling rallies’ — hardly!
What a pity the Arizona Daily Star chose to run just one photo — and no article — of the pro-impeachment rally downtown this past Tuesday. And that photo, which was buried on Page 2 of the second section of the paper, focused on the handful of pro-Trump demonstrators instead of the hundreds who showed up to protest the offenses of the president.
The online photos were no better, again making it seem as if the Trump supporters were out in as many numbers as the impeachment rally attendees.
Plus, emphasis was given to confrontations when there were very few interactions among the two groups. How do I know that? I know because I was there.
I understand it’s difficult for the Star to cover or give much space to late afternoon/evening events because printing operations have moved to Phoenix (very sad), so please be careful in the future to use better editorial judgment when selecting photos!
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke