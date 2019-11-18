Burke wrong choice for TUSD board
Re: the Nov. 2 article, “Ex-board member Burke selected to fill vacant TUSD seat.”
During Mr. Burke’s tenure on the TUSD board (2003-2010), TUSD enrollment declined by 8,554 students!
What a sham. Mr. Burke was a part of the of the dysfunctional public school system that has resulted in the academic decline of TUSD; with NO hope for a turn around!
Nothing will change in TUSD/Pima County until the citizens elect individuals, at all levels of government, who have no part — I repeat, no part — in this dysfunctional system!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Pima County’s makeup
should reflect its people
I recently announced that I am running for Pima County supervisor in District 3 as a Democrat. Pima County has dramatically changed in the last 20 years, and the makeup of its leaders has not kept up. We are a younger, more diverse community whose needs have also evolved in the last decades. Poverty in our community continues to be the biggest challenge and it needs to be addressed.
Our households look different from those of the past. The amount of single-parent households has gone up exponentially, creating different challenges for modern parents. Retirees are more commonly becoming caregivers of their grandkids instead of sailing off into their golden years. The fabric of our community has changed and will continue to change along with its needs and challenges.
I am running because it is time for a new vision and new direction from county leadership, and I can lead Pima County into the third decade of the 21st century.
Juan Padrés
Midtown
County, city need
to focus on shared goals
Re: the Nov. 4 article “Oro Valley prepping drives for upcoming roundabout.”
Responding to last Monday’s article explaining Oro Valley’s new roundabout being safer for pedestrians, with survivability rates 90% over signalized intersections while maintaining intersection function at 20 mph, are these speed and safety features not the very intentional attributes of school zones?
The same Federal Housing Administration information mentioned as a key reason for support in the article also emphasizes the considerable cost savings of building and maintaining roundabouts compared to signals. This is all described in a Pima County memo, outlining this effectiveness with respect to speed, safety, and life cycle cost at traffic volumes up to 20,000-30,000 vehicles per day as reasons for recommending roundabouts over single-lane signalized intersections.
Yet even as one community embraces and encourages these long-term improvement measures, an intersection across town is installing a signalized light just yards from the Emily Gray Junior High School’s HAWK crossing. Where is the county’s consistency in implementing their 2015 Complete Streets Resolution prioritizing pedestrian safety, complemented by this year’s city version?
Camille Kershner
East side
The differences between
people moving to US
Americans were appalled when three families were slaughtered in Mexico by drug cartels. They understand why those surviving families from that Mexican community want to move to the United States. And it’s okay because they are still American citizens, despite living in a Mexican community started more than 100 years ago by Americans who disagreed with U.S. laws.
Every day, families from Latin America who face the same daily violence show up at the U.S. border to request asylum. They are vilified by Americans and told to wait in that “safe” country of Mexico for a perfunctorily hearing many months in the future. At the same time the administration seeks to round up and deport people who were brought to the U.S. as babies and children, and who are Americans in all respects but citizenship.
There is one more difference between these people. The ones being welcomed into the U.S. are white and the rest are not.
Richard Spitzer
SaddleBrooke
Impeachment is justified based on will of people
While on the face impeachment may appear to be a coup, it is not.
It is the process the founders devised to remove a lawless president. This president does not have the mandate of the people, as evidenced by losing the 2016 popular vote by over 3 million votes; therefore, the last election does not reflect the will of the people. Furthermore, his polling has always been poor and now only 40% or so approve of him.
Taking all this together, the impeachment process is more than justified. Trump and his cronies will do everything they can to hold onto power and undo the real will of the people; so far they have been successful with attacking the Affordable Care Act, an unnecessary tax cut for the rich, loading up the judicial system with their cronies, wreaking havoc with foreign diplomacy, and spreading racism, lies and bullying.
Congress has a sworn responsibility to ensure this does not continue and the true will of the people is carried out.
Mike Jefferson
Oro Valley
‘Hate’ is a strong word we should stop using
Could we all just stop using the word hate? It is a strong word and we just throw it around endlessly. I may disagree with you regarding politics, your views, your ethics but people in general do not HATE you just because you disagree with them .
Patricia Newman
Marana
‘Natural’ products do little for health
The Daily Star, in its Nov. 11 issue has reached a new low (or perhaps high?) in publishing six half page advertisements for “natural” health products of dubious effectiveness.
There’s an old saying, “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.” These ads promise amazing results, but in small, almost invisible print, say the products aren’t meant to cure anything, directly contradicting their claims.
Based on my experience in the pharmaceutical industry, these ads, at best, skirt the truth about clinical studies done.
This is a scam, based on the well-known placebo effect. Sell the product at discounted introductory price to enough people, and some will feel a benefit, becoming steady customers at full price. This can be dangerous if it leads the person to avoid visiting a medical professional for a serious problem.
The Star bears the responsibility of publishing truthful information that readers can rely on. By publishing these ads, it gives the weight of its reputation to the continuance of such scams.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
Trump making progress
on border with Mexico
Between October 2018 and September 2019, there were 850,000 apprehensions by the Border Patrol at the border, an 11-year high. Most were from Central America, coming in the thousands in caravans, making it to the border and surrendering to Border Patrol agents. Many adults brought their young children and many children were unaccompanied, having been sent alone by their parents.
Central American asylum claims overwhelmed the system, with a majority being rejected by immigration judges. Immigration Detention centers were overcrowded beyond their capacities.
Democrats in Congress refused to acknowledge it was a border crisis and liberal federal judges ruled against Trump’s enforcement policies. So President Trump put economic and foreign aid pressure on Mexico and Central America.
Mexico relented and put thousands of troops on its southern border and agreed to keep asylum seekers in Mexico.
Guatemala signed a Central American asylum restriction deal with Trump.
Since this occurred over the summer, apprehensions of Central Americans have drastically dropped! ALL thanks to President Trump!
Ric Hanson
North side
Trump had a Justice Dept. for investigating Bidens
A question for the honorable Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives: If, as Rep. Jim Jordan says, Ukraine is “one of the three most corrupt countries on the planet,” why did the president trust the Ukraine government to investigate two U.S. citizens for corruption, instead of his own Justice Department?
Especially in light of the fact that it’s illegal for a public official to seek a personal favor (an investigation into a political rival) in exchange for taking an official action (releasing a military aid package approved by Congress).
Linda Stanley
East side