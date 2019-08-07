Green New Deal will pay for itself
Waiting for the GOP to stop its climate change denial is in vain. They need to be voted out. We have a plan to fix climate change that won’t cost taxpayers or consumers anything and will have massive economic benefits, and they denounce it.
A new, detailed version of the Green New Deal energy plan shows it will more than pay for itself and create clean energy, nationwide, that will be “essentially free” by 2030. Along the way, it will create over 8 million high-wage, permanent jobs. It will also save the U.S. over $160 trillion in future climate disasters.
But this is a limited-time-only offer. If we don’t phase out fossil fuels by 2030 (the Green New Deals goal) it will be too late, according to the National Academy of Sciences. Vote accordingly in 2020.
Pete Kuntz
Downtown
Romero incident
just another dirty trick
I am outraged by the most recent attack against mayoral candidate Regina Romero regarding her sister’s DUI. Councilwoman Romero had no knowledge that her sister had been arrested, as evidenced by a memo from City Attorney Mike Rankin and Police Chief Chris Magnus. They said that everything was handled by the book and that no special treatment was afforded to Ms. Durazzi because of her sister.
As someone who has known Regina since 2016 and is currently volunteering for her campaign, there is little doubt in my mind that this was a politically motivated attack. Where was the outrage from the other two candidates? Going after a family member?
Officer James Voss’ explanation as to why he dug up this recording and left it on the councilwoman’s desk does not pass the smell test. And the timing? Please. Trust the voters to be able to identify dirty tricks when we see them. After all, we are all long suffering from such behavior in Washington. I say vote for Regina Romero!
Barbara Wayne
Foothills
Too many unknowns with Medicare for All
This past week, I received a letter from my primary care physician notifying me that due to reimbursements, his practice is no longer financially sustainable. Thus, in January he will provide concierge service, requiring each patient to pay $720 per year.
Since his patients are primarily seniors, I assume the reimbursements are from Medicare.
As a Democrat who will not vote for Trump, it disheartens me to see all the top-tier Democratic presidential candidates, except for Joe Biden, promoting Medicare for All. None of those candidates explained how their plan will affect the health-care industry.
What will the quality of care be like? How many physicians, like mine, will have to change their practice and require an upfront fee?
So a universal Medicare for All plan will be Medicare for all but the wealthy, who will have their own superior plans.
Sharon Olbert
Northwest side
Do something
for the sheer joy of it
I loved Fitz relating his experiences loving art as a child, becoming a professional cartoonist and returning to a classroom to rediscover the joy of drawing.
I have a degree in art but hadn’t painted or drawn in years. Then I discovered a Saturday class in painting at Pima Community College. After several years, the class moved to the Southwest University of Visual Arts. Many of my fellow students and I moved with the class. We paint because we love to do so.
The time set aside to paint is our gift to ourselves. We have gotten better over the years under our teacher, Lisa Larrabee. While that is important, we enjoy relaxing and going where the paint brush takes us.
In our busy, busy world, making time to relax and treating yourself to a chance to do something just for the sheer joy of it is precious.
Ann Larrabee
East side
Democrats are scaring away the moderates
While I admire Democrats’ passion for many ideas that would make this a better democracy, I believe it is time for them to set their egos aside to save our nation from the disaster that would be the reelection of President Trump.
As a veteran of the George McGovern campaign, I can testify that extreme liberalism doesn’t sell well in this country. Honest, incremental change in health care, immigration, college debt and in world relations can plant the seeds for the revolution we are seeking without scaring away moderates. That’s what won back the House in 2018.
I am pleading with you all to work together and create a realistic vision that we can all live with, or we will end up with 4 more years of Trump and Mitch McConnell blocking even these incremental changes.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Baltimore is no worse
than its East Coast peers
Re: The letter to the editor “Speaking the truth about Baltimore.”
A fellow reader from the west side writes of Baltimore with much passion and fervor – agreeing with the president’s views of that city. I wonder if his knowledge of Baltimore is as shallow as the president’s.
Baltimore is an old American city. It has gone through a great deal of economic and social change over it’s 290 years as an important center of trade and commerce; and it has done about as well as other East Coast cities.
It has been governed by politicians of both parties no more or less corruptly than other East Coast cities have been governed. I lived in the Washington, D.C., area for almost 20 years, and have visited Baltimore many times then and since as a student, tourist, businessperson and friend of people who lived there. I have found it no worse off than any other East Coast city.
If he really cared, the president, could do something for cities like Baltimore with issues beyond their control.
Paul Waugaman
East side
US won’t win
trade war with China
Trump just announced he will impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports, telling a cheering crowd that “Until such time as there is a deal, we will be taxing the hell out of China.”
Actually, we will be “taxing the hell” out of American importers, not China. Not one penny of any tariff is paid by China.
China will retaliate by imposing tariffs on American goods, which will have to be paid by Chinese importers.
Tariffs are a giant game of chicken in which each side says to the other, “I am going to hurt myself until you make me stop.” The idea being that both sides will be in pain, and the question just becomes who will blink first.
We will blink first because our politicians are amenable to public pressure from those hurt by the tariffs. The Chinese government has no such constraints. This is a war we are destined to lose.
Larry DeWitt
Northeast side
On gun violence, 1 party has been consistent
On Sunday, I listened to top GOP politicians on Fox News. They blamed the mass killings on video games and lack of prayers in schools.
On Monday, I listened to President Trump blame immigration, the lack of funding for his wall and fake news. A little while later, he dumped the idea to blame immigration.
The Democrats seem to be consistent and have spelled it out in proposed legislation.
Patrick Manion
Midtown
Minimizing killings is tactic of a despot
On Sunday, I hadn’t turned the TV on all day and was slammed with the evening news.
I hope these families in Dayton and El Paso find the strength to piece together their shattered lives.
They should send the funeral bills to the white supremacists, the NRA and Congress for their duplicity in all this mayhem.
The president of the United Statesthinks there are good and bad people in these groups. It’s a shame the talking heads and the media give such sensational coverage to these homeland terrorists.
Minimizing these events is an old tactic of past despots. I don’t know, but this great grandpa is wondering what freedoms and institutions will be left for his heirs? It’s painfully sad.
John Foltz
Northeast side