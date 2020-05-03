Letters to the Editor

How can I patriotically sacrifice myself?
So, now that I have become, according to some elements of the conservative Republican leadership, a part of the population that should patriotically sacrifice itself so the rest of the country can get back to business (yes, I am over the age of 65 and therefore at greater risk to die from exposure to the COVID-19). When and where should I report to the green cracker factory?
Richard Govern
Foothills
BLM acting director must resign now
This letter is to highlight the concerns of sportsmen about the Bureau of Land Managment’s Acting Director, William Pendley. Appointed as acting director by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, Mr. Pendley has headed the BLM since July 2019 without Senate confirmation. Mr. Pendley oversees 245 million acres of public land.
Mr. Pendley has long opposed public land ownership — his appointment is the proverbial fox guarding the hen house. In 2016, Mr. Pendley publicly called for the sale of all western federal lands to the states. History tells us that these lands will be managed for public benefit only as long as they are profitable, resulting in rapid loss of access and environmental degradation. Sale of these lands is a direct threat to wildlife, water and America’s conservation legacy.
Theodore Roosevelt said, “The nation behaves well if it treats the natural resources as assets which it must turn over to the next generation increased, and not impaired, in value.” Mr. Pendley should resign immediately and the directorship should be filled by our duly elected officials.
David Ross
East side
Another grim milestone passed
Donald Trump has achieved his best position on COVID-19: He can deny responsibility but take credit for anything that goes well and blame others for things that do not go well. A political sweet spot, if you will.
It’s as if FDR and George Bush told states it was their responsibility to respond to Pearl Harbor or 9/11. Does that make sense to you?
In the summer of 1968, I received 23 weeks of training at Infantry Officer Candidate School learning how to be a rifle platoon leader — how to defeat the enemy and keep your men alive. With the rank and the training, I also received the responsibility. No shirking.
There are 58,320 names on the Vietnam Wall. COVID-19 has now taken more lives than that. More lives than Vietnam! And yet Donald Trump says it is not his responsibility to lead our effort. Does that make sense to you?
If not, say so in November.
Gene Griffiths
East side
A daily North Star
Thank you, Arizona Daily Star, for being a positive force in our diverse region. Devouring the local paper has been a daily ritual since I was a kid. People who don’t buy newspapers are losing out big time! Top news, editorials, opinions/letters, articles about unusual happenings, desert gardening ideas, recipes and puzzles — who knew I needed to read and clip so many of these.
During this surreal time, I’ve been inspired to act on environmental and charitable needs due to your Tucson Giving pieces on Tohono Chul, the botanical garden, and organizations serving families in need. The photo of the children playing instruments on a slab after a tornado wiped the building off the map sits on my tabletop.
Viveca Morris’ opinion piece on the poor treatment of wildlife is a game-changer. David Fitzsimmons’ work makes me laugh, cry and clip the cartoon. Our responsibility as newspaper readers is to have our family and friends, near and far, support our journalists, writers and cartoonists. Long live newspapers!
Janel Feierabend
Foothills
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!