Letters to the Editor
View Comments
editor's pick

Letters to the Editor

How can I patriotically sacrifice myself?

So, now that I have become, according to some elements of the conservative Republican leadership, a part of the population that should patriotically sacrifice itself so the rest of the country can get back to business (yes, I am over the age of 65 and therefore at greater risk to die from exposure to the COVID-19). When and where should I report to the green cracker factory?

Richard Govern

Foothills

BLM acting director must resign now

This letter is to highlight the concerns of sportsmen about the Bureau of Land Managment’s Acting Director, William Pendley. Appointed as acting director by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, Mr. Pendley has headed the BLM since July 2019 without Senate confirmation. Mr. Pendley oversees 245 million acres of public land.

Mr. Pendley has long opposed public land ownership — his appointment is the proverbial fox guarding the hen house. In 2016, Mr. Pendley publicly called for the sale of all western federal lands to the states. History tells us that these lands will be managed for public benefit only as long as they are profitable, resulting in rapid loss of access and environmental degradation. Sale of these lands is a direct threat to wildlife, water and America’s conservation legacy.

Theodore Roosevelt said, “The nation behaves well if it treats the natural resources as assets which it must turn over to the next generation increased, and not impaired, in value.” Mr. Pendley should resign immediately and the directorship should be filled by our duly elected officials.

David Ross

East side

Another grim milestone passed

Donald Trump has achieved his best position on COVID-19: He can deny responsibility but take credit for anything that goes well and blame others for things that do not go well. A political sweet spot, if you will.

It’s as if FDR and George Bush told states it was their responsibility to respond to Pearl Harbor or 9/11. Does that make sense to you?

In the summer of 1968, I received 23 weeks of training at Infantry Officer Candidate School learning how to be a rifle platoon leader — how to defeat the enemy and keep your men alive. With the rank and the training, I also received the responsibility. No shirking.

There are 58,320 names on the Vietnam Wall. COVID-19 has now taken more lives than that. More lives than Vietnam! And yet Donald Trump says it is not his responsibility to lead our effort. Does that make sense to you?

If not, say so in November.

Gene Griffiths

East side

A daily North Star

Thank you, Arizona Daily Star, for being a positive force in our diverse region. Devouring the local paper has been a daily ritual since I was a kid. People who don’t buy newspapers are losing out big time! Top news, editorials, opinions/letters, articles about unusual happenings, desert gardening ideas, recipes and puzzles — who knew I needed to read and clip so many of these.

During this surreal time, I’ve been inspired to act on environmental and charitable needs due to your Tucson Giving pieces on Tohono Chul, the botanical garden, and organizations serving families in need. The photo of the children playing instruments on a slab after a tornado wiped the building off the map sits on my tabletop.

Viveca Morris’ opinion piece on the poor treatment of wildlife is a game-changer. David Fitzsimmons’ work makes me laugh, cry and clip the cartoon. Our responsibility as newspaper readers is to have our family and friends, near and far, support our journalists, writers and cartoonists. Long live newspapers!

Janel Feierabend

Foothills

William Perry Pendley, BLM director
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

One letter writer wants Donald Trump and Andrew Cuomo to switch offices, another advocates for high-paid UA coaches and administrators to submit to a paycut and one asks "What about personal responsibility?" in this Letters to the Editors.

Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

A few letter writers weigh in with observations from local grocery stores and other public places and ask the question: should masking be mandatory? That and more in this Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News