Letters to the Editor

Trump has done more than Biden ever could
I laughed out loud when a letter writer stated that Joe Biden would have solved the pandemic by now because he cares. Progressives are always confusing caring with doing.
President Trump had to start anew with supplies and testing protocols. Trump’s efforts were unprecedented by pulling together both the public and private sectors to generate new testing procedures, manufacture PPE and ventilators. Trump established Operation Warp Speed to develop a vaccine.
Only in a magical Biden world would a vaccine be produced in two months, and a three-day treatment be available in one month. Even the much touted Dr. Fauci wouldn’t put up with this nonsense.
Finally, President Trump allowed state governors to make their own decisions, as it should be. As my progressive friends like to say, Trump isn’t a king.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
No need to compare Olson, Thompson
Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Why compare the two coaches (Lute Olson and John Thompson)? We have known for decades that both Arizona basketball and Coach Olson dealt and continues to deal with “East Coast bias.” Thompson’s many accomplishments were great. He was the first man of color to win a national championship at a major college basketball program, and that sets him apart and rightfully so.
The year of his championship (1984) is not in prehistoric times and highlights how pathetically absent of diversity head coaching in college has been. Lute Olson needs no specific and big-time coverage. He was always above that.
Jeffrey Faircloth
East side
This election season, vote a blue ticket
Re: the Sept. 22. article “Letter: Are you better off than 4 years ago?”
I hope to reach Republicans and Independents who have decided that they cannot vote for Donald Trump.
My concern with these potential voters is this: Republican and independent voters may reject Trump yet still vote for Republicans on the rest of their ballot. This is a big mistake if these voters really want to reject Trump and Trumpism.
Notice that the transformation of the GOP into a cult of personality is so complete that Republicans didn’t bother to present a platform at their convention. Republican office holders are going to vote with and support their party leaders. Also, according to current court precedents, any state with a Republican-controlled legislature can nullify a Joe Biden win of the popular vote there, and hand that state to Trump.
The only decent, sensible, (and, yes, even conservative) position is to vote against this Republican Party at every level. Please vote for Democrats up and down the ballot on Nov. 3, and please tell your friends to do the same.
Jeff Sturges
Sierra Vista
Safari Club Advocacy paid off this summer
The summer of 2020 has been productive for Arizona outdoorsmen. On Aug. 31, Safari Club International’s efforts to prevent anti-hunting legislation in nearby California from becoming law ended in success when the legislative session ended without a vote on the bill.
President Trump also signed into law the Great American Outdoor Act, which authorized funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to the tune of $1.9 billion. More than $235 million has been pumped into Arizona through the LWCF, and those projects have opened and expanded hunting opportunities .
Hunting opportunities were expanded even further in early August when Secretary David Bernhardt announced the “opening and expansion of over 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across more than 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries.” In Arizona, this translates to increased access to 998,000 acres across four national parks.
Laird Hamberlin
Northwest side
