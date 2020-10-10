Letters to the Editor

It is Steve Kerr’s business
To imply that Steve Kerr is uninformed and has no business expressing a political opinion because he is a coach and lives in a different state suggests the writer is the one misinformed. Steve has as much right to offer opinions on politics as Mr. Epplhimer has in expressing his criticisms of professional basketball and California. Steve brought pride and recognition to Tucson and this state during his days in college when he wore a jersey with Arizona across the front.
He has continued to be an impressive representative of his school in his coaching career and is using his national platform effectively to express his views. And, in a free and open society, these words should be welcomed and respected regardless of how he earns a paycheck.
Kyle Vance
Northwest side
Actually, a lot of us do own stocks
In response to the letter in the Oct. 5 edition that claims that “most Americans don’t own stocks”, I would like to offer a rebuttal. Depending upon your source, 52% to 56% of Americans do own stocks.
These can be through personal investment or, more generally, through pension plans, IRAs, 401ks, etc. So the values in the stock market do affect many of us. A healthy stock market is one measure of a stable economy.
Lois Boehl
Southwest side
We need a president who cares for the people
With the U.S. president positive with COVID-19, I thought as a graduate public health student, “Finally, maybe the president will truly ‘get it’ and take public health seriously.”
As we saw, that’s not what happened. Instead, we watched the president leave in-patient hospital care, disregard infection control protocol, and do a “drive-by.”
Was this intended to boost morale? Because if it was, my morale and that of my colleagues has not been boosted. Instead I get a sinking feeling that’s taken over because the fate of our nation’s health is in the hands of a man who has faced the coronavirus himself and still disregards public health. How many more have to face illness, disability and death?
We need a president who always wears a mask. We need a president who cares about public health. We need a president who cares about the well-being of the American people.
Please consider the health of our nation when voting this month.
Alexa Roy
West side
Trump does fear the virus
When President Trump spoke those words, “Do not fear the virus”, he spoke with the knowledge that he had a wall of White House doctors between him and his actions. At the same time, he has an army of lawyers — the Justice Department — between him and anyone wishing to sue or take him to court. In a sense, this man-child has had someone looking after him his entire life which may be the reason for his outlandish and oafish actions.
Unlike the president, we do not need or want a personal minder and if we get lost in the woods, we will generally survive and find our way out; Mr. Trump, I’m afraid will need a Boy Scout or a Girl Scout to survive and find his way out — let’s hope there is one around!
Richard Rebl
East side
Public media abandoned standards in debate
I remain upset this morning after watching the Arizona Public Media and other debate moderators in Wednesday night’s debate. I am no longer surprised by McSally’s name-calling, distortions and lies. However, I was shocked that she was allowed to call Mark Kelly “Counterfeit Kelly” over and over again.
Public media has been my last refuge during this time of low standards and ugliness in public discourse. I feel betrayed with nowhere to turn for reasonable, respectful verbal exchanges. I am torn about continuing to support my local station.
Marjorie King
Midtown
President Trump is Superman
Four days after testing positive for COVID-19, President Trump is showing no signs of the virus. That is per his doctor. No fever, and oxygen levels are high.
Trump is 74 and on the heavy side, but not obese. Pundits at CNN have been saying for years how unhealthy Trump is and laughed at his fondness for fast foods. Maybe there is something therapeutic in those french fries. Since Trump was diagnosed with COVID, hate-filled Democrats have wished him a lengthy severe illness and even death.
If Trump’s recovery holds as of today, it will be nothing short of miraculous and he can be labeled a superman! Compare his recovery to CNN’s athletic Chris Cuomo, who took weeks to recover. Trump has fast tracked COVID therapeutics at the FDA like Remdesivir and Regeneron, which he is also taking under his “compassionate use” Right to Try legislation.
We see the positive results. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it’s President Trump!
Michael Wayne
Midtown
McSally has become Trump
Although of a different party, I used to respect Martha McSally’s independence and moderation. However, in the debate with Mark Kelly, she lowered herself to using the same uncivil and, frankly, embarrassing tactics that Donald Trump uses. First, she calls her opponent names, like “Counterfeit Kelly.” Second, she turns tables by behaving badly and then accusing her opponent of doing the very thing she has done, like refusing to answer a question and then battering her opponent for not answering a question.
Third, she makes tenuous connections between Mark Kelly and straw men opponents (China, liberals) and then implies they are the same. Finally, she takes exaggeration to the level of a lie, like accusing Democrats of trying to pack the supreme court with “radicals” when in fact Democratically nominated justices have regularly been liberal-centrist legal scholars. McSally not only uses Trump tactics; she has become Trump. Arizona, it is time to be embarrassed by your senator.
Kendall Kroesen
Midtown
GOP responsible for continued malaise
Republicans complain that Democratic leaders are harming the economic recovery by requiring masks and restricting certain businesses from re-opening. I must respectfully disagree. The Republicans are responsible for many of us not dining out, shopping and traveling.
Until I feel safe engaging in these activities, I will have to forgo supporting these businesses. And I certainly don’t feel safe entering any kind of enclosed space surrounded by people who refuse to wear a mask and maintain a safe distance from me.
The photograph of Senator Roger Wicker on an airplane refusing to wear a mask, even after numerous leaders of his party tested positive for COVID, just confirms my reluctance to travel. Because of this kind of idiotic behavior, I cannot support many businesses until a scientifically proven vaccine is widely available. I doubt I am alone in feeling this way. I guess the economic recovery will just have to wait.
Karen Carson
Downtown
Even after having COVID, Trump in denial
Well, Donald Trump still does not take COVID-19 seriously. He has received treatment usually reserved for the sickest patients plus an experimental treatment that has not been released by the government. He is under the care of numerous doctors, and still Trump tells us not to let this virus control our lives. I guess it did not control the lives of over 210,000 people that have died, and let’s not forget the family’s, friends’ and co-workers’ lives that were also affected.
Now he is delaying any relief package until after his “re-election.” This makes me worry that if he loses this election, what he and his extremist followers will do. He just can’t fathom the possibility of not being elected again. Well, if more people actually vote for Joe Biden than you, I guess you can lose. You took the oath of office to support and defend the Constitution; how about really following it?
Joseph Ricca
Vail
McSally unbecoming in debate with Kelly
I just watched the debate between Sen. Martha McSally and opponent Mark Kelly. I was amazed how many times McSally called her opponent “Conterfeit Kelly.” Over and over, whenever she could. Kelly was always respectful and called his opponent Sen. McSally.
Seems McSally has been taking lessons from the Insulter-in-Chief, Trump. Trying to garner votes by disrespect would certainly not endear me to a candidate. My husband and I are voting for Kelly, who is trying to restore dignity to the proceedings and to each other.
I hope Democrats across the country take down arrogant Republicans and wash away their insults to all citizens. We are not the enemy; we are your fellow Americans and Arizonans. Speak to us as such.
Rachel Barker
Foothills
Tucson needs new roads and jobs
The roads and infrastructure in central Tucson and throughout parts of the city are the most perplexing, and they are in the most unacceptable conditions in recent times. Tucsonans question when our infrastructure, including roads, will be fixed.
The lack of attention or need to upgrade our cities infrastructure and roads is a telltale sign of neglect and not investing enough into our own city.
How are we supposed to trust our local government to do the right thing with our tax dollars if they are not doing the basic things to keep our city from crumbling apart. Pothole after pothole, how many times do I need to take my car to the shop to replace a wheel frame or tire because of the excessive number of potholes we have in the city?
It would be much appreciated if the city could focus and reprioritize its goals into improving our city and repairing our crumbling infrastructure and roads, while creating new jobs in the process.
Robbie Habtetsion
East side
Daily Star pushing the left’s narrative
I would have expected nothing less in your endorsement of Joe Biden. Arizona has turned into the stepchild of California, and it is something I would expect you to endorse as well. Please tell your viewers what Biden has done in all of his time in public office that makes this country a better place to live?
And while you’re doing that, please do not skip over the potholes he has willingly gotten into during his time in office. I feel he represents the left’s agenda, as do you, and that would be your prime reason for endorsing him.
Donald McKenney
Northeast side
