Letters to the Editor

Fitz toon not
doing any uniting
David Fitzsimmons’ caricature of a president of the United States being hauled away in a garbage truck is not only highly offensive to roughly half of the population, he further divides us and truly represents the bias of your newspaper.
Glenn Brasch
Northwest side
No appeasement for seditionists
The events of Jan. 6 will impact our democracy for years to come, and appeasement of the insurgency activists and their supporters will serve further to imperil our democracy. We must actively support police departments, the FBI and the Justice Department in identifying, infiltrating, arresting, convicting and eroding these elements of insurrection whoever and wherever they are.
Ultimately this disparate group of seditionists, presently a minority, will become much smaller and ineffective, but it will take time and perseverance.
John Kuisti
West side
Real patriots should form a new America
Since the election, the Wall Street Journal published a map of the counties across the country and how they voted, red or blue. Most of the middle of the country voted red; only large cities voted blue. Why? Because those people do not like the looming socialism that is being forced on them by the elite bureaucrats who have never had a job that demanded meeting a payroll or producing goods or services.
But the West Coast and the Northeast part of this country want a socialist system and are forcing it on the rest of us. Do we want to continue on a socialist path or form a new group of independent states where you are able to say what you want to say, go to church, go to any school you choose, go to any doctor, believe in a good job or starting a business and the value of family with parents?
Form an Independent States of America based on choice, not coercion.
Keith Ambs
Northwest side
Determined not
to lose our republic
I must say that the soap opera that has been Donald Trump’s presidency has provided me a more nuanced understanding of the workings of the government that presides over our invaluable democratic republic. And, a much more fierce determination not to lose it.
Mary Topmiller
Oro Valley
United States feels broken
My country is broken and I’m not sure how to fix it. We hope the leadership makes decisions to help citizens of the United States but I think their personal agendas are getting in the way. We all know they’re working for the corporations that contribute millions to keep them in office. They can not relate to the people suffering from issues brought on by the COVID-19 virus.
The ship is sinking and the politicians are bailing with a teaspoon. Makes me think of trying to fix a car with parts from China: You’re never sure if it’s going to fix the problem, or for how long, so all you can do is hope. So, today, the only thing the American people can do is hope.
We’re trying to fix the country using people we no longer have confidence in but they’re all we have and our hands are tied.
Thomas Fletcher
Southwest side
Vaccine experience a breeze at TMC
Having just returned from getting my COVID-19 shot at Tucson Medical Center’s drive-thru, my thoughts are simply “wow.”
I had allotted a couple of hours for the process to get completed or longer, and came prepared for some disorganization. Having a bottle of water in case of thirst, a banana in case I got hungry and of course my cellphone to keep me occupied. Much to my surprise, it was probably the smoothest event I have ever attended.
My congratulations to TMC for their efficiency. Thank you to all the workers who were so courteous. Great job. Thank you.
Meg Lee
Northeast side
Time to inspire
again
It didn’t have to be like this: 400,000 COVID-19 deaths and 24 million-plus infections that may impact personal health for generations. Unfortunately, too many people don’t realize that much of this anguish could have been prevented.
When America focuses on a goal, we get it done. We put people on the moon 50 years ago! Americans created television, the polio vaccine and microprocessors. Most American innovations come from research, at least partially funded by the U.S. government, i.e., all of us contributing to the greater good.
Thank goodness government doesn’t have to “profit or perish.” We fund a lot of public research and periodically we hit big-time pay dirt. As a close Republican friend of mine often reminded me, “Our government wasn’t designed to be efficient, but effective.”
It’s time to inspire a new generation with our effectiveness/greatness. Let’s stop this virus before it claims more of our innocent loved ones. We are America. We can do this!
Hollace Lyon
SaddleBrooke
Election deniers simply unhappy their guy lost
There is a “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won the election. There is no evidence that he won. Sixty judges, Trump’s attorney general and his former cybersecurity official all said there was no widespread fraud that could possibly change the election. All 50 states said the same thing.
One question for the believers: If the election had been conducted just as it was with mail-in ballots, etc., and Trump had won, would there be any complaints from the right?
I’m guessing no. If so, then they are not protesting the process, just that their guy didn’t win. Voters decide who wins an election in the U.S., not true believers. That happens in third world countries.
Donald Ries
Southeast side
Key instigators absent from ‘trial by combat’
As an officer in the United States military for 27 years and as a VA staff chaplain for for over 11 years, I have had the privilege of seeing great leadership up close and personal. Where were Alex Jones, Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr., and the very stable genius himself when others were doing their bidding, breathing in the tear gas and getting their heads bashed?
Generations of true American leaders made America the greatest experiment of democracy the world has ever seen. The founders of America literally risked their necks so that following generations of Americans could live in the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
The speakers at the latest Trump rally are grifters. They are not servant-leaders. The speakers at the latest Trump rally don’t deserve the allegiance of an alley cat, much less of any American.
Melvin Brinkley
Downtown
Busy minds, idle hands nourish conspiracies
Conspiracy theories are like weeds in a garden, choking out the growth of everything else. If people who promote conspiracies have that much free time on their hands, it would be more productive if they put their energy to more positive uses such as helping a neighbor in need or volunteering for community projects.
There’s an old saying that applies to people who promote conspiracies: If you don’t have something positive to say, don’t say anything at all.
Jay Quick
North side
Trump wishes Biden ‘luck’
Former President Donald Trump’s farewell statement informed that he wished the incoming Biden administration “luck,” a very important word. I submit what Thomas Jefferson said about luck: “I’m a greater believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it.”
Enough said.
John Bernal
West side
Do Biden voters
know what they got?
This election was obviously an anti-Trump turnout. However, I believe that many anti-Trump voters will get some things they didn’t really vote for:
• Statehood for Washington, D.C., and maybe Puerto Rico, too.
• Citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.
• Changes to the Electoral College.
• Packing the Supreme Court with new judges.
• Abolition of the filibuster in the Senate.
• Any other things that will ensure permanent Democratic control.
It’s hard for anti-Trump voters to understand that there are many of us who disliked Donald Trump as a person but admired the remarkable accomplishments he made in spite of his terrible persona. Still, I don’t think it’s fair to ignore us voters while you govern your half of the nation.
Perhaps there should be a new constitutional amendment to prevent a person like Trump from being elected: “The president must be a nice person.”
Charles H. Josephson
Midtown
Republicans must
denounce the ‘Big Lie’
I suggest that all sitting, Republican legislatures sign and affirm the following three-sentence statement:
The 2020 presidential election was fair and accurate. Allegations of any fraud that would rise to a level disqualifying the vote, have been verifiably disproved. Joe Biden won the election and is our president.
Mitch McConnell or Mitt Romney could lead the signature gathering campaign, thus doing a service to both party and country. Having the Republican legislature unanimously sign will provide them with the political cover they crave.
In addition, when they lay this “Big Lie” permanently to rest, it will begin the nation’s healing process.
Joan Feldman
West side
Vaccine operation
at TMC well-organized
In the last two days my wife and I were vaccinated for COVID-19 at TMC as part of the 1-B group. Although the registration process established by Pima County can be improved, the TMC component was done well. They provide a shuttle from Lot 11 to the Marshall Building, lots of helpful staff to guide you through the line, and all had a smile on their faces under stressful conditions.
The TMC leadership is to be congratulated for organizing an efficient operation in a short time period. We were in and out within an hour. Thank you TMC for serving the Tucson community.
Elias Toubassi
East side
COVID isn’t done with us
With vaccinations underway, there seems to be a common consensus that we can all see the light at the end of that particular tunnel.
While that might be a promising outcome, the fact is that this disease will change its nature over and over again, offering up a number of variants that must be overcome.
This is, by no means over yet. It’s a long, long tunnel that will most likely last for years. Expect many more illnesses, deaths and an economy that will only recover at a very slow pace.
Get your shot. Wear a mask. Don’t despair. Someday, not soon, this will get under control.
Robert Diedrich
Northeast side