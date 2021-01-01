Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 vaccination effort is a success
Over the past week, as part of Southern Arizona’s Medical Reserve Corps, I have vaccinated hundreds of my fellow health-care workers for COVID-19 — and been vaccinated myself.
That is not unique. We have an entire team doing the vaccinations in Southern Arizona and thousands of my health professional cohorts across the country are similarly vaccinating their colleagues.
What is strange, is that in spring 2020, I published an article that was highly skeptical that we would produce a safe and effective vaccine.
My fear was that politics, greed, slipshod science and a dangerously abbreviated approval process would result in a poor product that politicians could foist on an unsuspecting public. I was wrong!
My colleagues who have received the shots have been overjoyed; some have shouted with joy or wept with relief.
I am honored to be among those delivering the medications and implore everyone to take the needle in the arm when it is offered to them.
Kenneth Iserson
Foothills
Looking back
at the Trump years
We are saying goodbye to Donald Trump, who some consider the best president this country has ever had. Many would argue with this, but who can deny that he was the smartest president we’ve ever had?
He could see voter fraud that no one else could find.
He could tell that it was China and not Russia that was behind the massive hack of U.S. government agencies.
Only he recognized that COVID-19 was another story exaggerated by the fake media. While all the medical authorities were telling us the importance of masks and social distancing, he knew how ridiculous such precautions were.
In Charlottesville, he could tell that there were fine people on each side.
While the world’s top scientists are scared to death of global warming, Trump knows the truth: nothing to worry about, and he’s done everything he can to get rid of the regulations meant to control another hoax.
How will we survive without this amazing insight?
Kenneth Cohn
Northwest side
Reid Park Zoo
expansion
The Reid Park Zoo is a Tucson treasure. Expansion will only make it more so.
I have read the news articles concerning the citizens who oppose the expansion of the zoo. I see this small faction as both misguided and shortsighted as to the benefit for present and future residents of Tucson.
Our city has many wonderful parks, covering over 2,600 acres, but it has only one zoo and it, a very fine one.
A walk through the zoo is a rewarding experience. I enjoy both the resident creatures and the delight evident among the children and their families.
Our zoo is dedicated to education and conservation. The expansion will promote both objectives. Tucson residents and visitors will delight in the red pandas, fisher cats and Malayan tigers while also supporting their species’ survival.
Expansion is in the best interests of the community. It must proceed as planned.
Jack Doyle
Midtown