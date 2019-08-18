Look to reality
for female heroes
Naomi Darom’s recent op-ed lamented the fact that a male comic book superhero could be a pile of rocks while a female comic book superhero always had to also be super-hot in appearance. My suggestion to her would be to visit the realm outside of comic books for female superheroes.
For instance, female Olympic athletes. No human dominated the arena the way that Nadia Comaneci did back when she was competing. Simone Biles does physical maneuvers that no male has ever accomplished.
In politics, Hilary Clinton won the popular vote for president. Nancy Pelosi presides over a group that arguably includes some of the most sexist, misogynistic males on the planet.
When Ms. Darom mentors her daughter, she should stress the fact that comic-book superheroes are fantasy and then show her images of real, live superheroines.
Rick Kohn
West side
Modern conveniences depend on mining
The pushback against the Rosemont Mine and the recent decision from the District Court represent a very vocal and influential portion of the community but do not represent so many of us that are in favor of responsible mining.
The saying “If it can’t be grown, it must be mined” is true. Mined minerals are included in medicine and vitamins we take, household cleaners we use, jewelry we wear, you name it! I enjoy the modern conveniences that make my life possible. We should all take a step back and think about what will happen if as a society we remove our ability to responsibly mine and what that would mean in terms of the increased cost and decreased availability of so many things.
M. Nehrmeyer
Oracle
Republicans, why vote for ’em?
There was a time when it made sense to vote for the Republican Party, but it’s not 1956 anymore. If you review the 1956 Republican national platform, you’ll notice that it sounds like the Democratic platform of today.
Fiscally conservative? Nope. Ronald Reagan nearly tripled the national debt during his term. The last Republican to balance the budget was Eisenhower, in 1957.
Since 1980, 120 indictments have been issued again Republican national leaders, resulting in 89 convictions and four prison sentences, not counting the indictments by Mueller’s team. In contrast, there were three indictments against Democrats, resulting in one conviction and one prison sentence.
Please, people. Come to your senses. Stop voting for the GOP!
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
Prescribed burns release
some carbon, it’s true
In regards to the Aug. 12 article “US West struggles to hit goals of fighting fire with fire,” the notion that prescribed fire is bad because it releases greenhouse gases seems obvious: burning wood releases CO2, and atmospheric CO2 causes warming. Therefore, starting fires on purpose must be bad.
However, the numbers are more nuanced than that. At the global scale, land-use change (essentially forest fires) accounts for about 25% of all CO2 emissions, most of which comes from tropical regions from forest fires set intentionally to clear land for other uses. Globally, only about 3% to 4% of CO2 emitted from fires comes from North America, i.e., the U.S. and Canada. Accordingly, multiplying 25% by 4%, fires of North America account for about 1% of global emissions of CO2. In other words, not much.
There are pros and cons to prescribed burning of forests, but emission of CO2 from fires isn’t as important as it might seem at first glance.
Paul Sheppard
Midtown
A proposed addendum to the 2nd Amendment
Reasonable background checks would be a baby step in the right direction. Banning assault weapons would be a giant step, followed by procedures to eliminate all assault weapons in private hands. Other countries have done so, why not us?
In the 1930s, addendums were added to our the Second Amendment which did not infringe on the intent of the amendment. One was outlawing sawed-off shotguns and the other to outlaw fully automatic weapons. Another simple addendum to outlaw assault weapons is needed.
Henry Selfridge
East side