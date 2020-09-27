 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor
View Comments
editor's pick

Letters to the Editor

There are some real laughers in here today

Some of our letter writers have been cracking up.

 photos by Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star/

Now a joke

for the penguins

A few days ago, Donald Trump said that “it will start getting cooler, you just watch.” Clown answer! Laughable, yes, but I don’t think the polar bears are laughing.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

Punchline,

please

Last Tuesday’s front-page article about possible signs of life on Venus had the line, “After three astronomers met in a bar ...” That’s a great setup, but there was no punchline.

You left us hanging. Please publish the rest of the joke. I’ll get you started. “So the first astronomer says .. ”

Donald Reese

Southeast side

Wanna vote smart? Use Vote Smart

Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”

Every day the standards of political rhetoric get lower and lower. The 2020 elections are getting ever closer, but even they can be drowned out by the earthshaking events this year has already thrown our way. We have to remember that despite the outrage and partisan attacks that dominate the headlines, the upcoming elections have the power to be world-changing, too.

How do we find clear, unbiased facts on the politicians who will shape the nation’s response to the world of 2020? With Vote Smart.org, you can find everything you need to know about candidates and elected officials all in one place, with no partisan spin. Vote Smart never takes a stance on partisan issues, accepts no funding from special interests and requires every board member to join the organization with a political opposite. You know with Vote Smart that you’re getting just the facts.

Dru Pearson

Northwest side

Support Scott

for supervisor

In these days of fraught national politics, sometimes we need to take a step back and consider our local situation. Integrity and kindness start at home, and voting in our local races is an important responsibility.

I support Rex Scott for Pima County supervisor in District 1. I have known Rex for about 10 years, first meeting him when he became principal of Catalina High School and I was on the board of the CHS Foundation. It was immediately apparent that he was making a difference at the school, and indeed helped CHS move up a grade point. His honesty, openness, integrity, intelligence and wisdom are qualities he brings to the table as he runs for supervisor.

Voting starts soon. Please votefor Rex Scott for supervisor in District 1.

Sandy Elers

Northwest side

Liberals ready

to loot after losing

I had to laugh out loud as I read the headline of a news article this morning: “Leaders from both parties vow orderly transition if Trump loses.”

At least the Daily Star is telling it like it is. Conservatives have no problem saying they will accept the loss, because conservatives don’t protest, riot, loot and burn. But when Donald Trump wins, there is no way the liberals will promise not to do just that. Because that is the way they handle things, like toddlers having a tantrum.

And instead of a parent correcting the child with the tantrum, the liberal leaders are cheering them on.

Lois Kimminau

East side

Election results denial

I have to laugh over the Democrats’ hysteria that President Donald Trump might not leave if he loses the election. The Democrats have been trying to perpetuate a coup ever since President Trump was elected almost four years ago.

It’s much more likely the Democrats and their Antifa friends will refuse to accept a Joe Biden defeat and subject us all to more tantrums, whether of the legal or violent type.

Helen Moulton

Foothills

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Perhaps no single act during the Donald Trump era has produced more Letters to the Editor than his decision to quickly fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court with the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News