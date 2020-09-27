Letters to the Editor

Now a joke
for the penguins
A few days ago, Donald Trump said that “it will start getting cooler, you just watch.” Clown answer! Laughable, yes, but I don’t think the polar bears are laughing.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Punchline,
please
Last Tuesday’s front-page article about possible signs of life on Venus had the line, “After three astronomers met in a bar ...” That’s a great setup, but there was no punchline.
You left us hanging. Please publish the rest of the joke. I’ll get you started. “So the first astronomer says .. ”
Donald Reese
Southeast side
Wanna vote smart? Use Vote Smart
Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions”
Every day the standards of political rhetoric get lower and lower. The 2020 elections are getting ever closer, but even they can be drowned out by the earthshaking events this year has already thrown our way. We have to remember that despite the outrage and partisan attacks that dominate the headlines, the upcoming elections have the power to be world-changing, too.
How do we find clear, unbiased facts on the politicians who will shape the nation’s response to the world of 2020? With Vote Smart.org, you can find everything you need to know about candidates and elected officials all in one place, with no partisan spin. Vote Smart never takes a stance on partisan issues, accepts no funding from special interests and requires every board member to join the organization with a political opposite. You know with Vote Smart that you’re getting just the facts.
Dru Pearson
Northwest side
Support Scott
for supervisor
In these days of fraught national politics, sometimes we need to take a step back and consider our local situation. Integrity and kindness start at home, and voting in our local races is an important responsibility.
I support Rex Scott for Pima County supervisor in District 1. I have known Rex for about 10 years, first meeting him when he became principal of Catalina High School and I was on the board of the CHS Foundation. It was immediately apparent that he was making a difference at the school, and indeed helped CHS move up a grade point. His honesty, openness, integrity, intelligence and wisdom are qualities he brings to the table as he runs for supervisor.
Voting starts soon. Please votefor Rex Scott for supervisor in District 1.
Sandy Elers
Northwest side
Liberals ready
to loot after losing
I had to laugh out loud as I read the headline of a news article this morning: “Leaders from both parties vow orderly transition if Trump loses.”
At least the Daily Star is telling it like it is. Conservatives have no problem saying they will accept the loss, because conservatives don’t protest, riot, loot and burn. But when Donald Trump wins, there is no way the liberals will promise not to do just that. Because that is the way they handle things, like toddlers having a tantrum.
And instead of a parent correcting the child with the tantrum, the liberal leaders are cheering them on.
Lois Kimminau
East side
Election results denial
I have to laugh over the Democrats’ hysteria that President Donald Trump might not leave if he loses the election. The Democrats have been trying to perpetuate a coup ever since President Trump was elected almost four years ago.
It’s much more likely the Democrats and their Antifa friends will refuse to accept a Joe Biden defeat and subject us all to more tantrums, whether of the legal or violent type.
Helen Moulton
Foothills
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!