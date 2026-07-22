Over a thousand Arizona citizens in Pima County, including myself, just spent 14 hours or more on 21 July ensuring our elections are open, fair, and the results are accurate. Every voter was identified and all ballots were counted by 2 different people, one Democrat, one Republican. The chain of custody of the ballots is impeccable. I have worked four elections at 3 different polling sites; the procedures were always perfectly followed. Voters were polite and respectful of all at the center and thanked the workers for their efforts. Election workers thanked the voters for voting. No one knew which party anyone belonged to and did not care. Anyone who doubts the security of our elections should volunteer to be a poll worker, take the training and participate in the election and then try to tell us there is election fraud. Shame on those claiming election fraud with no evidence.