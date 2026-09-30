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Over the past year, I've had the chance to support Tucson Electric Power's Neighbor Connect program and attend community events around Tucson. Through those experiences, I've seen how important it is to connect people with resources that can help them manage energy costs and keep their homes comfortable.

Many residents don't realize there are programs available to help with utility bills, improve energy efficiency, and provide energy-saving information. At community events, I've met people who were thankful just to learn these resources existed and that someone could help guide them through their options.

That's one reason I support Proposition 421.

The Energy Collaboration Agreement will expand support for low-income assistance, weatherization programs, and energy education. These investments can make a real difference for families facing financial challenges, especially during Tucson's hottest months.

Neighbor Connect has shown me the value of bringing resources directly to the community, which is why I encourage voters to support Proposition 421.

Lesly Romero

Ajo