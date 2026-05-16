Congress is in danger of acting against the wishes of most Americans, which is to protect our public lands. Arizona holds 4.5 million acres of protected land. You may have enjoyed these lands through hiking, sightseeing, or other recreational activities. Each New Year's, my family hikes together and enjoys these public lands. These hikes would not be possible without these protected natural areas. Members of Congress are proposing to misuse the Congressional Review Act, which will impact our community. Congress is considering rolling back protections for Utah’s Grand Staircase National Monument. If the vote goes through a precedent will be set leaving Arizona’s national monuments vulnerable to future harm.