The Federal Government is engaging in cruel practices. The plan by the feds to begin destruction and removal of saguaros and other desert plants on the lands of the Tohono O'Odham nation on Indigenous People's Day is cruel and heartless. These lands are sovereign and the saguaros, or ha:san, are considered people and sacred to the Tohono O'Odham. Building not one, but two borderwalls, is not only unnecessary, but the manner in which the government is going about it is despicable.

How much more harm can the government do to the indigenous peoples whose land was taken and whose culture and ways of life are never considered in governmental decisions? I am heartsick over this action as well as the intentional destruction of the cottonwoods in Lochiel. With our technology we ought to be able to find a better way to keep the nation secure and the people from dying in the desert. Do better, government.