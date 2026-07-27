I read with dismay deflections regarding the downtown Tucson shooting last weekend. Guns injured the victims, not anything else. Mayor Romero’s response, emphasizing the importance of gun control, directly addresses the issue by calling for stricter gun control measures and state and federal legislation. Without guns, this shooting would not have occurred. I support Mayor Romero’s and others’ calls for stricter gun control. This can be done while still protecting gun owners’ rights.
Ann Vanino
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.