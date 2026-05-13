On of my favorite movies of all time is the movie "Hud". The plot is that Homer Bannon, the patriarch of the family, has found that the cattle he bought from Mexico have infected his own herd with hoof-n-mouth disease. Hud Bannon, his philandering, amoral, self-admiring son played by Paul Newman, wants to sell the cattle quickly, before the "government man" forces the shooting of the whole herd. But Homer points out to Hud that "Little by little, the look of the country changes because of the men we admire." He continues, "You're going to have to make up your own mind one day about what's right and what's wrong."