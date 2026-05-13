I am a professor emerita of physiology and a published researcher in human-animal interactions. I draw your attention to the immanent closure of Al Marah Equine Center by the University of Arizona. By closing the facility and selling the property, the University has thrown away a unique opportunity to teach students and faculty something that really matters in life - reconnecting with nature and animals to fulfil our true humanity and to realise that we are here as stewards of this Earth, not just takers. As biologist and naturalist, Edward O Wilson, said: "Humanity is exalted not because we are so far above other living creatures, but because knowing them well elevates the very concept of life." Caring for, observing and interacting with animals in a natural habitat not only teaches us responsibility but also shows what we are lacking in ourselves. There is more to life than maximizing revenue. Too bad University of Arizona. This could have been an exceptional legacy to the people of Arizona.