A sad time from my perspective for Amphitheater School District, which impacts former and present students, teachers, teacher aids, office staff, cafeteria workers, administrators, and bus drivers. Donaldson and Holaway, are two elementary schools closing in the Amphitheater School District.. These two schools were part of my working days throughout my professional career. As principal, I watched expert competent teachers become master teachers. Thus, personally prepared to provide students an opportunity to excel. Teachers and staff members worked tirelessly and were dedicated to provide students with the best education possible. Parents willingly supported and accepted teacher decisions that affected their children. It is my wish and hope that the remaining schools in the Amphitheater School District continues to be part of the excellent District it has always been throughout its existents.