Letter: 1-11-23 "Discounts for some" letter

Reader McConnell is "outraged," not because of the increase in his Southwest Gas bill, but because "low-income customers may see lower bills because of my unsanctioned assistance." He's upset because he can't "vote out" SWG, because the allocation is not a legislative act, and "I have no power to not pay my gas bill."

That's right. So he needs to get a grip on two things: (1)his heart: ruing anyone's assistance to the needy is shocking (some people "have no power" TO pay their gas bill); and (2)a history book: as he actually sees, SWG's rate structure is pure capitalism. In fact, capitalism with a glimmer of a heart.

Happy New Year, sir. You will survive. Maybe somebody else will, too.

Regula Case

Midtown