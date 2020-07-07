Letter: 1 in 20 people in Pima county is currently sick with COVID
A puzzle: "How many people are currently infectious with COVID-19 in Pima County?" That last puzzle piece needed is the announcement by the CDC that the real number of cases is about 10 times the number of cases testing positive. Assumptions: First, people are infectious about 14 days. Second, they get tested about 7 days in. Using the daily case numbers from the AZ DHS, those assumptions lead to about 60,000 currently infectious people in Pima County's, pop: 1,050,000.

That means about 1 in 20 people you encounter are infectious. Most people have no idea that the number is that high.

Second, I am certain that the epidemiologists have made similar but better estimates. Why are we not hearing those numbers from them? In fact, why are we hearing anything at all from politicians who have no idea what they are talking about? I want to hear ONLY from public health professionals on the topic of COVID-19.

1 in 20, folks. Please take care.

Bob Carlson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

