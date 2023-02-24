Here are a few issues to consider. 1. Will the trees be native vegetation, midwest, or east coast trees? 2. Is there a plan to have developers salvage and replant native vegetation when they are scraping the ground for new home and commercial development? This could put some of the burden on developers. 3. How do you justify using potable water for new trees? If you want to use reclaimed water (good idea), what is the cost to build out the infrastructure to support the stated goal? 4. Do you plan to use storm water to water the trees? There are times of the year when enough storm water could be stored to water trees, but storm water needs to be supplemented with potable or reclaimed water to work long term. Please be realistic with your plan.