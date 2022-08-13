 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 10,000 Students

  • Comments

It infuriates me that billions in tax dollars are being given to a mere 10,000 voucher students statewide. That has been the case in the past and it remains the case today. When Republicans talk about voucher expansion, they are only referring to the vast sums they are adding to the program without ever increasing the number of students served. This is unconscionable.

If you go to the ESA website and view their last quarterly report, you will appreciate just how corrupt the system is. Look at the enrollment numbers of K-12 students by grade level, and you will find that 4th graders rank the highest at 1,105 students and 11th graders rank the lowest with only 571 students throughout the entire state.

Republicans recently passed another voucher expansion scheme that will take an additional l billion dollars away from our cash-strapped public schools. Check your local libraries and organizations to find and sign the petition to repeal Arizona’s latest voucher scam.

People are also reading…

Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election Fraud a Fraud

Wow. Just – wow. It appears that Arizona has let three “election deniers” go through to the November General Election. Blake Masters, Mark Fin…

Letter: Primary Elections.

The "art" of brainwashing is in again. To put it charitably, the primaries in Arizona were a charade, successfully

Letter: Election Irony

Does anyone else find it ironic that the Big Lie, Trump Cultists and Insurrection Deniers who voted for or won this primary obviously think it…

Letter: election

Tim Steller's recent column reported that several Republican candidates for state office declared they would not have certified the 2020 elect…

Letter: Kari Lake--a cautionary tale

Former mainstream media TV news reporter Kari Lake’s astonishing reinvention of herself as an avid Trumpian candidate for governor of Arizona—…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News