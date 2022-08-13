Letter: 10,000 Students

It infuriates me that billions in tax dollars are being given to a mere 10,000 voucher students statewide. That has been the case in the past and it remains the case today. When Republicans talk about voucher expansion, they are only referring to the vast sums they are adding to the program without ever increasing the number of students served. This is unconscionable.

If you go to the ESA website and view their last quarterly report, you will appreciate just how corrupt the system is. Look at the enrollment numbers of K-12 students by grade level, and you will find that 4th graders rank the highest at 1,105 students and 11th graders rank the lowest with only 571 students throughout the entire state.

Republicans recently passed another voucher expansion scheme that will take an additional l billion dollars away from our cash-strapped public schools. Check your local libraries and organizations to find and sign the petition to repeal Arizona’s latest voucher scam.

Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley