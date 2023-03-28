The $700M cost of a bill to raise teacher pay $10,000 may sound huge. But do the math-- a population of 7.3+M works out to less than a $96 a person on average. On average a family of 5 would be taxed $1.33/person each day. It would seem to be worth it to reward/enhance/attract the current and future teachers of their and other children in Arizona. Of course, if the $700M came from the $1.8B surplus, there would be no new costs. Those who would say that it would not improve teaching are likely the same people who believe, on the other hand, that increasing a Phoenix Sun player's salary by another $5-10M will improve his scoring average. "What's the least we can get away with" is not an acceptable approach to education our children.