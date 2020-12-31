 Skip to main content
Letter: 12 23 articles on Prop 208 and Promesa
View Comments

What a contrast on the December 24 Tucson & Region first page. The top left story details how business groups (AZ Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SAC Holding Corp, AZ Free Enterprise Club) and Republicans are attempting to overturn the will of Arizona voters who approved Proposition 208, a 3.5% tax increase on annual incomes larger than $250,000. (Arizona is last in the nation in school funding.) The cruelty of attacking funds for schoolchildren is breathtaking. Yet these same businesspeople whine because they don’t have enough educated workers.

The article just below profiled a Marana businesswoman (Kathy Frklich, promesanp.com) who started and largely funded an effort in Nogales, Sonora to teach desperately poor women a trade… hairdressing and sewing. In the process she fed the women and their children and provided them with the necessary tools. Women completing the course are all employed and supporting their children. Ms. Frklich is an example for us all… the Republicans and businesspeople hiding behind the groups above… not so much.

Johnna Matthews

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

