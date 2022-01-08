 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 12/30/21 Arizona Democrats stand to lose Congressional seats, two analysts say
After the Independent Redistricting Committee’s “independent” chair Erika Neuberg rejected two proposed plans from the Democrats serving on the IRC, is anyone surprised that Republicans will have an “edge” at both the state and federal levels through 2030? The gerrymandering that created the distorted and approved Arizona maps will be of concern to the National Democratic Redistricting Commission. If you are interested in fair and competitive elections, please learn more about the lawsuits the NDRC is bringing against legislative maps that undermine voters’ confidence and participation in our most sacred right to fairly elect our representatives in Phoenix and Washington, DC.

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

