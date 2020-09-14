 Skip to main content
Letter: 17 y/o killed by police
Wild animals are sedated when they are a concern. Why aren't humans sedated? Why aren't humans shot with medicine rather than bullets? Granted there are times when that's not an option, but when it is, putting someone to sleep so you can talk with them later in a secure environment seems far more humane than filling them full of lead.

Jim Dreis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

