Letter: 170 Homes development on Tucson's west sude

Re: the Feb. 11 article "Controversial development approved."
Totally against any development of about 137 homes on 60 acres of Sonoran Desert along S. La Cholla Boulevard and 36th.
The wildlife and cactus need to be left alone. The out of state developer's have already caused
Terminus life changing for local people of Tucson & destroying the natural environmental here .
Meaning can't afford double to triple increases in rent by buyers from California developer's buying up rentals & land. Charges triple the prices since Arizona do not have a cap on rental increase or land development destroying SONORAN desert.
Per news article City of Tucson do not care about working class people. Their solution setup empty parking lots for citizens with TENTS or live in cars.
California has a cap on rental increase & now investors come to Tucson & other Arizona cities buy up land property do nothing but double to triple prices since no cap on prices.
This is not the city I have known. Now it is all about money & not about citizens or environment or SONORAN DESERT.
Mary Evanchan