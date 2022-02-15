Re: the Feb. 12 letter "18-year-olds do stupid things."
The writer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense "hit the nail on the head." Not only should we not promote access of guns at this age, this thinking applies to another proposal. Due to the shortage of drivers, licensing of 16-18 year-olds will be permitted to drive 18-wheel trucks between Phoenix and Tucson. What could possibly go wrong? How about a massive accident on I-10 involving kids, who are prone to do stupid things like texting while driving!
Barb McNeill
Oro Valley
