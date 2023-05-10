Back in 1872, when our current mining law was written, this is how it worked. You found some minerals. You built a mine. And dug some wells. You added houses for the miners. When the minerals were depleted, you packed up your pony and left.

I am sure there is copper somewhere outside of populated areas in Arizona. Why doesn’t Hudbay send a guy out, and when he finds something, follow the steps in my first paragraph, and we all get along. It sounds easier to start from scratch than to buy houses you don’t need and deal with the fallout.

Instead, Hudbay is trying to drop five open pits into a populated area. Then, they will dip their straw in and suck out approximately 13 million gallons of groundwater per day, destroy a national forest, turn state land into a toxic dump and contaminate neighborhoods for miles.

Cathy McGrath

Vail