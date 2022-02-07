 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 1958-style voting
View Comments

Letter: 1958-style voting

  • Comments

Editor,

"We need to get back to 1958-style voting," said an Arizona state legislator, ADS Feb. 3, 2022.

In 1958, prior to the 1965 Voting Rights Act, only 24 percent of Black people cast a ballot. In the 2020 election, 62.6 percent of Black voters cast a ballot. 70.9 percent of white voters did according to the Brennan Center.

Those who want to go back in time do not know history very well. Our nation's journey towards a more perfect union means becoming even more democratic, not less, and it means becoming more inclusive rather than more exclusive, and it means lessening disparity by becoming more equitable.

Speaking of knowing history, I recommend the book, The 1916 Project. Each chapter is a worthwhile.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Visit to TMC ER

A couple of weeks ago I found myself, exactly where nobody wants to be , in the ER, (not Covid). Everything you hear is true. They are tremend…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News