Letter: 1958-style voting

Editor,
"We need to get back to 1958-style voting," said an Arizona state legislator, ADS Feb. 3, 2022.
In 1958, prior to the 1965 Voting Rights Act, only 24 percent of Black people cast a ballot. In the 2020 election, 62.6 percent of Black voters cast a ballot. 70.9 percent of white voters did according to the Brennan Center.
Those who want to go back in time do not know history very well. Our nation's journey towards a more perfect union means becoming even more democratic, not less, and it means becoming more inclusive rather than more exclusive, and it means lessening disparity by becoming more equitable.
Speaking of knowing history, I recommend the book, The 1916 Project. Each chapter is a worthwhile.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.