Letter: 19th Annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show
The feature article, "Cold-Blooded Amusement" in the September 30 Caliente on the 19th Annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale Event is a great story of success featuring a very interesting program. One improvement may be considered for reporting future events would be greater emphasis on the important contributions of the hobbyists in promoting the stewardship of these species in a world in which their habitats are eroding. And, recognition of the special efforts made by dealers and their customers to ensure their business is conducted in compliance with domestic and international laws to prevent poaching and illegal trade. The public would benefit from information on both fronts - to support the good work, and to help ensure they do not cause harm in the trade of these species. A good opportunity to appreciate and help the diversity of life on our planet!

Roger McManus

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

