Letter: 19th Century Anti-Abortion Law is Bad for Arizona!

I am a Naturopathic Doctor and I am writing in opposition to Mark Brnovich’s effort to rollback abortion rights for women in Arizona to an archaic 19th century standard. I support medical abortion up to the time of fetus viability.

The legal right of a pregnant mother to autonomy over her own body should be protected. The decision to have an abortion should be private and up to each pregnant woman and her medical provider. Police should not be tasked with jailing pregnant women and doctors, when they should be jailing actual criminals. Individual liberty, and a woman’s bodily autonomy, should be of paramount concern to our Governor, our medical community, our legislature, our courts, Mr. Brnovich and the Republican Party.

It’s reasonable to limit abortions up to the time of viability of the fetus, but it’s pure misogyny to restrict abortions to a law that was agreed upon before women even had the right to vote.

Joshua Reilly

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

