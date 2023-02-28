I would like to extend HUGE kudos to UA Prof. Gary Rhoades and UA JD candidate Jeremy Bernick for their clarity, insight and opinion. They also are members of United Campus Workers, AZ.

The opinion letter they submitted was a master class in consequential rebuttal to Mr. Fred DuVal's 'take' on the status of our University of Arizona under the Presidency of Dr. R. Robbins.

Fact after fact was listed and shows clear exposure of poor judgement and cloudy implementation.

Point by point was clarified with definitive figures.

I could continue to site excellent points throughout the complete article.

I applaud you both for teaching us the cold, hard facts about how our UofA is being 'handled'.

We should not be pleased.

Judy Mercer

Oro Valley