Letter: 2021 Legislative Session Begins

The saying, often attributed to Mark Twain - "No Man's Life, Liberty, or Property are Safe While the Legislature is in Session" - has never been more true for Arizonans. With the likes of Mark Finchem espousing baseless conspiracy theories and participating in the Washington DC riots, to Eddie Farnsworth proclaiming the "absolute authority" of the legislature to subpoena election records, Arizona needs to be vigilant of the mischief they intend. Today's Arizona GOP has lost its way and has morphed into something very dangerous to our life, liberty and property.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.