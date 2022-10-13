 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 2022 Election

  • Comments

I am writing from Green Bay while visiting our former home. On our 1,800 mile journey North and in our travels around the state we have noticed restaurants filled to capacity, grocery stores filled with shoppers, and the same amount of trucks on the Interstates and BNSF trains running as pre-Covid. While gas prices, controlled mostly by OPEC, have creeped back over $4, inflation has not deterred Americans from spending, shopping, or shipping. Inflation will subside but loss of voting rights and a woman's control over her body may be lost for generations if the current GOP candidates for Governor, US Senator, and Arizona Secretary of State prevail. As for the border crisis, as long as there is a Demand in the U.S. there will be a Supply, Wall, Border Patrol or not. Prohibition 1919-33 proved that.

David A van Lieshout

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

