Letter: 2022 Election

I recently read a Tweet put out but Governor Elect (using the term loosely) Hobbs. She had over a thousand responses maybe more. I’d say over 90% of the responses were negative and clearly showed dislike for Hobbs. If that were me, my conscience would bother me and I would certainly be questioning my moral character. If Hobbs is aware that she is so disliked and there is so much contempt shown towards her, where is her integrity and what effect is it having on her moral character??