Letter: 2022 Elections

I have been a Republican all my life; and usually vote that way. However, I could never in my right mind vote for three of the candidates on the present Republican ballot this year. The August primary was a disaster. Kari Lake , Blake Masters and Mark Finchem represent the antithesis of true Republican values. We must give up some offices for the present in return or better government in the future. I hope other states put up more worthy candidates for the United States Senate to offset the loss of Arizona. Full disclosure: I voted for Donald Trump twice.