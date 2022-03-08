Letter: 2022 Festival of Books

As co-chairs of the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books, we have heard from dozens of friends, acquaintances and complete strangers expressing excitement about our return to a live, in person event this month. The Festival is truly one of the highlights of our civic life. Its full scale return is an important step in overcoming the trauma the pandemic has inflicted on our community.
A huge factor in making this happen has been the leadership and operational support of assistant vice president Chris Kopach and the entire staff of University of Arizona Facilities Management. In addition to the enormous burden they have carried responding to covid for the past two years, every segment of the UA operations team has pitched in to prepare the campus for 100,000+ visitors over Festival weekend. It's an incredibly complicated process -- planning meetings have the feel of preparing for a Mars Launch.
We hope that everyone who attends the Festival will give a thought to the many UA workers who have joined with over 1,000 community volunteers to make this event possible.
Lindy Mullinax and David Nix, Steering Committee co-chairs Tucson Festival of Books
