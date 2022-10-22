Letter: 2022 Mid Term Electiosn

Many Independents and moderate Republicans seem to be struggling with how to vote, not wishing to abandon their conservative values by voting for Democrats but recognizing the danger of the extreme candidates the Republican party offers this election. Perhaps rather than hold their noses and vote the party line, they could consider that voting Democrats into office is not the end of the state, the country, or the world. In two years, you will once again have the chance to vote ‘em out. But rejecting extreme candidates now sends a clear message to the party that these candidates are not electable and should not be nominated if Republicans wish to retain power. I draw the line at election denialism. Candidates who espouse that the 2020 election was rigged are unfit for public office. Show the Republican party that you are serious, elect anyone else, and rejoice that in two years you will once again be able to consider who and what you vote for.