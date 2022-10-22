 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 2022 Mid Term Electiosn

  • Comments

Many Independents and moderate Republicans seem to be struggling with how to vote, not wishing to abandon their conservative values by voting for Democrats but recognizing the danger of the extreme candidates the Republican party offers this election. Perhaps rather than hold their noses and vote the party line, they could consider that voting Democrats into office is not the end of the state, the country, or the world. In two years, you will once again have the chance to vote ‘em out. But rejecting extreme candidates now sends a clear message to the party that these candidates are not electable and should not be nominated if Republicans wish to retain power. I draw the line at election denialism. Candidates who espouse that the 2020 election was rigged are unfit for public office. Show the Republican party that you are serious, elect anyone else, and rejoice that in two years you will once again be able to consider who and what you vote for.

People are also reading…

Paul Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News