Letter: 3 Cheers for Tony Davis

It was a pleasant surprise to open Sunday’s Star and see the well-deserved accolade for environmental writer Tony Davis, our friend and journalism school classmate. Having worked ourselves in the field of land and water conservation, we know the importance of good, objective investigative reporting on the issues facing our natural world, and knowing enough to ask the right questions to the right people. Tony is one of the best in his field, and the Star and Tucson are fortunate to have Tony on the beat.
Tom and Debbie Collazo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!