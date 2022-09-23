Letter: 3 Strikes and You're Out

Strike #1 My daily paper, which has become more liberal, doesn't now come until late

morning or early afternoon. Hard to find carriers...I get that. Plus, sports results are a

day late as usual.

Strike #2 The editorial page is now one full page comprised of harsh, hate filled letters of

which I can hardly stand to read. The comic section is now only one half page in

lettering which is too small. Who doesn't like to end news on a good note like

Mutts provided. [no longer there]

Strike #3 Not sure when the next bone-headed decision will be made, but when it comes my

subscription will be cancelled.

Nancy Short

Foothills