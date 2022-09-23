Letter: 3 Strikes and You're Out

Strike #1 My daily paper, which has become more liberal, doesn't now come until late
morning or early afternoon. Hard to find carriers...I get that. Plus, sports results are a
day late as usual.
Strike #2 The editorial page is now one full page comprised of harsh, hate filled letters of
which I can hardly stand to read. The comic section is now only one half page in
lettering which is too small. Who doesn't like to end news on a good note like
Mutts provided. [no longer there]
Strike #3 Not sure when the next bone-headed decision will be made, but when it comes my
subscription will be cancelled.
Nancy Short
People are also reading…
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.