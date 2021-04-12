 Skip to main content
Letter: 30 Democrat Senators signed letter supporting the Filibuster
In April 2017, 61 U.S. Senators, including 30 Democrats signed onto a letter co-sponsored by Susan Collins (R) and Chris Coons (D) to preserve the 60 vote Filibuster rule in the Senate for passing legislation. It was directed towards then Majority Leader McConnell and Minority Leader Schumer. This was during the Trump administration. The letter stated, “We are writing to urge you to support our efforts to preserve existing rules, practices, and traditions as they pertain to the right of Members to engage in extended debate on legislation before the United States Senate.” Democrats signing the letter included Kamala Harris, Chris Coons, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Manchin, Diane Feinstein, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Mazie Hirono, Tim Kaine, Ed Markey, Bob Menendez, and Pat Leahy. Now these same Democrats, with the exception of Manchin so far, want to eliminate the 60 vote Filibuster in order to pass their liberal progressive legislative agenda. They obviously have no scruples.

Shane Foster

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

