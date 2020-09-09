 Skip to main content
Letter: 4 lanes, Oracle to Skyline Dr.
Letter: 4 lanes, Oracle to Skyline Dr.

An Article on September 7th in your paper by Shaq Davis said 4 lanes are planned for Oracle Road to Skyline Drive. Orange Grove from La Canada needs the 4 lanes more because of heavy traffic and a Bond initiative that was passed many years ago. Maybe the wealthy up around Skyline have more pull to get it accomplished.

Herb Turetzky

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

