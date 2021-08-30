 Skip to main content
Letter: 4 Students Launch Study Group App at University of Arizona
Letter: 4 Students Launch Study Group App at University of Arizona

Academic collaboration among students remains as an effective way of making new friends and scoring better on exams. The only problem is that 70% of students struggle to find others to study with. In response to this issue, four students at the University of Arizona and Arizona State University came together to create their own free app called Atlas, which aims to connect college students together in study spaces around campus while supporting the local businesses that get listed on their app. The study spaces listed range from local coffee shops, libraries, to even classrooms. Using algorithms, Atlas allows students to view and vote on the optimal times and locations to meetup and study so they can spend less time worrying about putting together a study group and spend more time simply studying with others. More information can be found at www.azatlas.com.

Joshua J. Tornquist

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

