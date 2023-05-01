What is TEP's commitment to a cleaner Tucson? We decided to take our electric car and plug it into the charging station at TEP headquarters while dining at a restaurant downtown. My ChargePoint app said TEP had 12 charging locations at their headquarters. There were two stations, with four cords. Neither station was functioning. We walked up to the TEP office where an employee said, "those don't work, we are going to remove them". I asked where the other charging stations were and he said, "those are the only two, we are not going to put anymore in, they have been so much trouble".