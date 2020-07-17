Letter: 44 years of the Same Administration Is Enough
As a practicing attorney in Tucson, I was disappointed to see that the Star endorsed Jonathan Mosher as the next Pima County Attorney without doing proper research. I listened to the Star interviews online and no one bothered to question Mr. Mosher on a case he handled where a murder conviction was reversed because of his prosecutorial misconduct.*

Misconduct occurs where there is succession of a hand-picked prosecutors creating an unchecked dynasty for 44 years. This type of a 44 year succession is a recipe for abuse and has led to other reported misconduct, reprimand and disbarment by other prosecutors in the very administration that has endorsed Mosher. Why wasn’t this conduct reported by the Star in its endorsement? What a shame when the only paper in Tucson fails to do its research.

Laura Conover comes from outside the County Attorney’s dynasty, bringing with her strong credentials both as an attorney and an administrator and will break up this 44 year stranglehold.

James Fein

Midtown

