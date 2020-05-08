Letter: $5 Million Federal Tax spent in Tucson

Open letter to President Trump 5/4/2020
Thank you President Trump for all that you and your administration have done and are continuing to do assisting American Citizens in time of crisis.
In our local newspaper, the Arizona Daily Star, the bold print reads that now Tucson must "get creative" in allocating the $95 million in CARES Funds.
Having lived in Chicago for 25 years and Tucson now 32 years, I understand what Democrats mean by "get creative." They will do everything that they can to disguise where the money is wasted on projects not intended.
I ask you to please carefully scrutinize the accounting of any Federal Tax money spent by the City of Tucson and Pima County Arizona.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
